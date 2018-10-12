Prisoner hospitalised after setting cell on fire

(CNS): An inmate from HMP Northward was taken to hospital on Thursday, suffering from smoke inhalation after setting a small fire in his cell, which he was occupying alone. The fire was quickly extinguished by prison staff but emergency services were called, according a release from government. Prison Director Steve Barrett commended his staff for their quick action, given the danger even a small fire poses to a prison. “Fire has the potential to create destructive levels of smoke and within a prison environment, the risks associated with this are significantly amplified,” he said.

“I am extremely grateful for the swift intervention of the prison staff in dealing with the situation so competently and effectively. The quick response of our emergency service partners is also hugely appreciated,” he added.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service is now conducting an investigation, as required by law, to establish the cause of the fire, and an internal prison service review of the incident will follow, as is routine for such events.

Category: Crime, Prison