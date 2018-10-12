Cullers wanted for ‘Operation Green Iguana’

(CNS): The nationwide cull to begin the eradication of the invasive green iguana will get underway this month and the Department of Environment is urging all potential cullers to come to the office and register every afternoon next week, starting Monday. The cull is open to all Caymanians over the age of 18 and there will be no limit on the number of people who can register for ‘Operation Green Iguana’, but individuals will each be asked to cull a minimum of 400 animals in the first month to ensure that the project is a success.

Business owners with relevant trade and business licenses can also register and create culling teams.

Fred Burton, the manager of the DoE Terrestrial Unit, who is famous for his work bringing the blue iguana back from the brink of extinction, has been tasked with co-coordinating the eradication of the greens, which is necessary to protect the Cayman Islands unique flora and fauna.

The invasive greens not only pose a threat to the survival of the indigenous blues, they are also eating their way through the islands’ trees, shrubs, plants and flowers, including rare and endangered species, at an alarming rate.

“People who register for the cull must be serious,” Burton said at a press briefing Thursday, announcing the registration and start of the nationwide cull.

He explained that cullers will be asked to estimate how many animals they can cull per month, which must be 400 or more in order for targets to be set. That will allow the DoE to gauge the reality against the expectations and ensure that there is no danger that the number of green being killed will be less than the potential reproduction rates next breeding season. The DoE will be closely monitoring the culling figures and will adjust quotas after the first month accordingly.

“Nobody has ever done this before and we need to expect the unexpected,” said Burton, noting that the entire project was being carried out on an aggressive timeline. “We are being very ambitious but I have a good feeling that we are going to make a serious impact.”

During two previous pilot culls and the recent request for interest from the commercial sector, the DoE has gathered considerable data and information about how the cull can be managed. Burton said that there is a growing commercial sector already culling and “an immense amount of interest from people wanting to get involved or expand existing businesses, but we are well aware of the problem of diminishing returns”.

The recent summer count has led to an estimate of between 1.1 million and 1.6 million iguanas on Grand Cayman and Burton said the aim is to cull over a million over the next year or so. To do that, it is important that cullers remain committed to the project and maintain quotas, and that the quantity of iguanas being removed is not allowed to drop off.

Burton said the work would get harder as time goes by as the numbers begin to fall, and it will be very important to keep cullers incentivized to reach their targets.

As a result, the immediate cash bounty for each iguana taken to the landfill collection point will be $4.50, paid on a weekly basis. But cullers who reach monthly quotas will be given another 25 cents per iguana in a lump sum for all the animals they exterminated that month.

Then at the end of the year, if they meet the annual target, they will be paid another 25 cents per head for every iguana killed over the twelve months, which could amount to a significant bonus and encourage people to stay on board.

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie confirmed that, following the recent tender invitation for the management contract on this project, the department has selected a preferred bidder. The details of the contract are still being negotiated, she said Thursday, and the details will be revealed as soon as it is finalised.

The management company will be responsible for coordinating the cull, managing the disposal, counting the iguanas and paying cullers. It will have an office at the landfill and will supply the data to the DoE on a weekly basis so that the project can be closely monitored.

The goal is to be transparent about the progress of the cull, so the numbers will be released to the public on a weekly basis, the director explained.

The priority now is to ensure that cullers register next week and sign the necessary agreements before the cull officially begins, as no one will be paid for iguanas if they are not registered.

Cullers, who must be at least 18 years old, are asked to attend the DoE’s George Town HQ on North Sound Road between 4:30pm and 7:30pm on Monday through to Friday next week.

Individual cullers must bring photo ID, such as a Caymanian passport or voter ID, to demonstrate they are Caymanian, and those planning to use an air-rifle should also bring their firearms licence. Businesses should bring their trade and business licence and photo ID for the person registering as the culler.

Further instructions about cull training and where to deliver the culled iguanas will be given to cullers by the DoE.

People who want to take part but who do not believe they can reach the minimum quotas or commit to the work full-time will be encouraged to join forces with commercial or businesses registered as cullers.

See the cull fact sheet in the CNS Library No cullers will be paid for bringing in green iguanas prior to the start date of the cull – which has been set for 29 October.



