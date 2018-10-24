DEH problems ‘systemic’, says CS boss

(CNS): Civil service chief, Gloria McField-Nixon, said the problems impacting the Department of Environmental Health and the failings in garbage collection are “systemic”, but the new bosses parachuted in to get things back on track are making progress. Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, McField-Nixon, who is currently acting deputy governor but whose usual job is chief officer for the Portfolio of the Civil Service, said there was resistance to accountability from some people in the DEH, whom she called “passengers”, but the problems were being tackled.

As issues surrounding garbage collection mount, McField-Nixon said the new management team was cleaning up a backlog of issues across the board that have impeded performance.

More details have emerged in recent weeks about the problems relating to staff and equipment failures. It appears that some garbage collectors, who are some of the lowest paid public sector workers, are being accused of having slowed down the collection in order to miss the daily target, enabling them to work and claim overtime.

McField-Nixon told PAC that attempts to put a stop to those efforts to scam the system have been challenged by some employees, and that people failing to turn up to work was still a problem.

She said these “systemic issues didn’t happen overnight” and that the new managers were making steady progress improving the reliability of equipment and working out exactly why staff are on leave, possibly due to medical issues or having been placed on different duties.

But PAC Chair Ezzard Miller asked why those further up the pecking order were not being held to account for the staffing issues, in particular, the chief officer of the health ministry, since the ministry has overall responsibility for this department and appears to have more challenges than most.

Miller said that when a driver does not turn up for work, he has a supervisor that should hold him to account, and everyone all the way up to the CO has a supervisor. He said that while “you can delegate authority, you can’t delegate accountability”.

Referring to the mysterious case of former DEH director Roydell Carter and his secret pay-off, Miller said that since he had “evaporated …and we don’t know what he got”, he wanted to know what was happening to the ministry boss, who has “ultimately responsibility for all this”.

He asked, “At what point do we hold a CO accountable?”

Miller said that after the department blew millions of dollars, the garbage is still not collected and no one has done their job, apologies from the deputy governor’s office was not good enough for the committee.

Accepting that the DEH was “not world-class yet”, McField-Nixon said the apologies were about trying to explain when targets were not met and what was being done to address it.

She said the new leaders were making progress but they had a lot of issues to deal with, including what she described as “willful challenges to the attempts to hold people to account”.

This sentiment appeared to be echoed by the premier, who, according to posts on the social media blog Cayman Marl Road, has also weighed in on the issue. WhatsApp messages sent between Alden McLaughlin and residents of his Red Bay constituents and Prospect neighbours over failings in garbage collection in those communities showed the premier threatening to expose specific garbage workers.

Responding to the group neighbourhood chat about the problem, which is leading to rat infestations, he said more people needed to get fired.

“The delays in pick ups are being caused by ‘sickouts’ in order to get overtime for the same work by having to work overtime and weekends,” he said. “We have told the acting governor that drastic action is necessary to address these personnel issues. If they don’t sort it quickly I am going to go public with my criticism of their failure to deal with the indiscipline. If I had the authority I would fire 3 of the ringleaders immediately and see if the rest wanted to try their luck with more sickouts!” he added.

But McLaughlin made no mention about the chief officer’s responsibility or the minister’s role in the failing departments under his remit.

At the PAC meeting, MLA Chris Saunders, who has also faced massive garbage collection issues in his constituency, said the problem was the lack of accountability. He asked, “What does it take for a senior civil servant to be fired?”

While mistakes happen, “people needed to own them”, he said. The country should not have this ongoing serious problem with garbage, then the director disappears and that’s it, he said. “Where’s the accountability?” he demanded.

Miller wanted to know how the civil service is handling issues like the Carter case, as he implied that someone in senior management in the ministry made a poor decision to try to fire him but cost the public purse unknown millions of dollars after another secret settlement was made.

Meanwhile, the DEH said Wednesday that it will begin its annual holiday bulk waste collection exercise in the Eastern Districts on Saturday, 3 November, ending in West Bay on 21 December, just in time for Christmas.

See the full PAC morning session below on CIGTV:

