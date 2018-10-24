Brac man stabbed by woman

(CNS): A resident of Cayman Brac was taken to the Faith Hospital early yesterday morning after he was reportedly stabbed twice by a woman known to him at an address on Legend Drive. Police and other emergency services were called to the assault at around 5am. Police said that it is believed that the woman used a knife and stabbed the man twice; a struggle ensued during which the victim also received injuries to both his hands. He has since been treated.

The 29-year-old female suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH and remains in custody as the case is investigated.

Category: Crime, Police