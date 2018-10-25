Premier told FCO what he wanted in a governor

(CNS): As the relationship between London and the Cayman Islands continues to be delicately balanced, the premier has said that he “offered advice” to the FCO about what he wanted in a governor before Martyn Roper was selected, and had held up Helen Kilpatrick as an example.

In a statement released by his office on Wednesday, ahead of the arrival of the new UK representative next Monday, Premier Alden McLaughlin said he had written to the overseas territories minister, Lord Ahmad, offering advice on the qualities needed in a governor, which he was said to have taken on board.

The premier wrote that the new governor “should have a good knowledge of, and preferably experience of working with overseas territories”.

The relationship between the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Cayman Islands Government has been shaky since the UK Parliament voted an amendment that will lead to the imposition of a beneficial ownership register on British Overseas Territories.

In light of this, the premier said the next governor “will need to have an appreciation for the separate roles of the elected government and the governor’s office and to be able to hit the ground running”.

According to the release from his office, the premier also suggested that the experiences of former governor Helen Kilpatrick be taken on board by the FCO as part of the recruitment process for the new governor.

“This would, I believe, go a long way to giving us confidence that the process would give us someone who understands and respects the role of the premier and the government whilst also appreciating that Caymanians understand full well how to grow and keep our Islands safe and prosperous,” the premier stated in his letter to Lord Ahmad.

“I thank Lord Ahmad for the opportunity to provide advice on the qualities needed in the incoming governor. I am also grateful that, in speaking with Mr Roper, he indicated he has had conversations with former Governor Kilpatrick with regards to her role and experiences when she served as governor of the Islands,” McLaughlin said.

The premier said he had spoken with Roper via video conference yesterday and had a positive conversation.

“I anticipate that Mr Roper and I will quickly build a cordial and productive working relationship. I am pleased to have heard directly from Mr Roper his eagerness about working in the Cayman Islands and to also have him provide first-hand information on his background and experience working with other overseas territories.”

McLaughlin also applauded Acting Governor Franz Manderson for his work in taking up the role in the absence of a UK-appointed governor. “I look forward to continuing to work with him as deputy governor and with Mr Roper as our new governor,” he said.

Manderson has acted in the job since June, when previous governor Anwar Choudhury was called back to London in the wake of bullying complaints from his household and office staff after only three months in post. The FCO has given no details about the inquiry that followed, merely stating that once the investigation was complete, Choudhury had been re-posted to London and would not be returning to Cayman.

Roper’s appointment was announced last week but it is not clear how long the career diplomat will remain in the Cayman Islands, as a full competitive recruitment process is understood to be ongoing for the position.

Category: Politics