Charges against captured fugitive revealed

(CNS): Police have now revealed why Joseph Hurlston (36) from George Town was a wanted man and have formally charged him with assault GBH and wrongful confinement after an attack on the morning of Wednesday, 26 September, involving a woman known to him. Police said the victim was held against her will by Hurlston and assaulted at an undisclosed location. Police issued an alert for the local man the day after the report of the assault but did not say at the time why he was wanted by the police. He was tracked down with the help of the public and found by police at an address off the West Bay Road, where he was arrested.

At the same time the police also arrested a 42-year-old man from George Town also at the same address on suspicion of harbouring an offender; that man has been bailed as investigations continue.

Hurlston was expected to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

