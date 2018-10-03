Platt challenges CIG’s claims over port reefs

(CNS): Courtney Platt, one of the Cayman Islands’ leading experts on the marine life in George Town Harbour, is joining the opposition and Cruise Port Referendum campaign this month to demonstrate that claims made by the tourism ministry that much of the marine life in George Town Harbour is dead are false. Platt made the case to a small audience in North Side on Tuesday evening that the reefs in the harbour are rare, in some cases very old, unique and very much alive, as he pointed out that Cayman is one of the few places in the Caribbean which offers incredible, safe snorkelling and diving to visitors right where they arrive.

In an engaging presentation at the first opposition public meeting on the controversial cruise project, he showed pictures and videos of the coral in the harbour and the incredible diversity of the marine life that he said visitors are absolutely thrilled to see when they come to Grand Cayman on a ship. With so many fish and teeming with marine life, the ability for tourists to get in the water minutes after getting off cruise ships is a huge benefit for Cayman.

Platt refuted claims made at the tourism ministry’s public meeting, when a video depicting some areas in the harbour where the reef has been lost and crushed was shown to the public. He pointed out that the video showed only a very small part of the underwater harbour and failed to show the significant number of reefs and wrecks that blow visitors away.

He pointed out that every week the glass bottom boats and submarines that operate in the harbour also take hundreds of tourists who cannot dive or snorkel under the water to see the thriving marine habitat.

Platt showed images and footage taken at Eden Rock and Devil’s Grotto, a 5,000-year-old reef of twisting tunnels and caves which is famous around the world. During the summer months, millions of dwarf herring, also known as silversides, and fries come there to spawn, filling the tunnels and creating a unique experience for divers — which will be lost as a result of the project.

Most of the main underwater attractions in the George Town Harbour, such as the wreck of the Cali, Cheeseburger Reef, the Balboa wreck and much of Soto’s Reef, will be lost forever as a direct result of the dredging or from the silt and sediment during construction.

Most experts agree that no amount of screening during the construction period will protect the reefs. Given the expectations from most marine experts that, with no currents in George Town Harbour, the constant arrival and departure of the cruise ships will continue to stir up the sediment, those reefs that may survive are unlikely to do so for long and will never recover their original splendor.

Although government claims the re-design on the original drawings has reduced the size of the dredge area by around 25%, the loss of coral has been cut by only 7%, so most of the healthy, and in many cases ancient, reef will be lost for ever.

Painting a vibrant picture of life under the harbour’s still crystal clear waters which has attracted visitors for decades, Platt demonstrated clearly that George Town Harbour is not dead and is well worth fighting for.

Like many reefs in the Caribbean, they are battling to survive in the face of climate change, over-fishing and coastal development. But George Town Harbour is doing very much better than most of its rival ports and offers an unparalleled experience for those that snorkel and dive.

Platt said many people in the tourism sector make their living only and directly from trips in George Town harbour or hiring out equipment to divers and snorkellers. While government is telling the public that the cruise berthing facility is needed to support the tourism industry, its development would put an end to a significant number of water-tour operators and all of the associated jobs, as well as removing a chunk of unique attractions from the local menu.

Given that government expects the berthing facility to increase the annual number of cruise visitors from the current 1.7 million to almost 2.5 million, largely in the five high-season months, removing the attractions in the harbour would result in a massive increase in pressure on Seven Mile Beach and Stingray City.

This is giving rise to significant concerns because the government has already noted in its own National Tourism Plan that these two attractions are already at capacity.

See the video shown by Platt at the meeting here: Silver Rush at Eden Rock

