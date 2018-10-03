Platt challenges CIG’s claims over port reefs
(CNS): Courtney Platt, one of the Cayman Islands’ leading experts on the marine life in George Town Harbour, is joining the opposition and Cruise Port Referendum campaign this month to demonstrate that claims made by the tourism ministry that much of the marine life in George Town Harbour is dead are false. Platt made the case to a small audience in North Side on Tuesday evening that the reefs in the harbour are rare, in some cases very old, unique and very much alive, as he pointed out that Cayman is one of the few places in the Caribbean which offers incredible, safe snorkelling and diving to visitors right where they arrive.
In an engaging presentation at the first opposition public meeting on the controversial cruise project, he showed pictures and videos of the coral in the harbour and the incredible diversity of the marine life that he said visitors are absolutely thrilled to see when they come to Grand Cayman on a ship. With so many fish and teeming with marine life, the ability for tourists to get in the water minutes after getting off cruise ships is a huge benefit for Cayman.
Platt refuted claims made at the tourism ministry’s public meeting, when a video depicting some areas in the harbour where the reef has been lost and crushed was shown to the public. He pointed out that the video showed only a very small part of the underwater harbour and failed to show the significant number of reefs and wrecks that blow visitors away.
He pointed out that every week the glass bottom boats and submarines that operate in the harbour also take hundreds of tourists who cannot dive or snorkel under the water to see the thriving marine habitat.
Platt showed images and footage taken at Eden Rock and Devil’s Grotto, a 5,000-year-old reef of twisting tunnels and caves which is famous around the world. During the summer months, millions of dwarf herring, also known as silversides, and fries come there to spawn, filling the tunnels and creating a unique experience for divers — which will be lost as a result of the project.
Most of the main underwater attractions in the George Town Harbour, such as the wreck of the Cali, Cheeseburger Reef, the Balboa wreck and much of Soto’s Reef, will be lost forever as a direct result of the dredging or from the silt and sediment during construction.
Most experts agree that no amount of screening during the construction period will protect the reefs. Given the expectations from most marine experts that, with no currents in George Town Harbour, the constant arrival and departure of the cruise ships will continue to stir up the sediment, those reefs that may survive are unlikely to do so for long and will never recover their original splendor.
Although government claims the re-design on the original drawings has reduced the size of the dredge area by around 25%, the loss of coral has been cut by only 7%, so most of the healthy, and in many cases ancient, reef will be lost for ever.
Painting a vibrant picture of life under the harbour’s still crystal clear waters which has attracted visitors for decades, Platt demonstrated clearly that George Town Harbour is not dead and is well worth fighting for.
Like many reefs in the Caribbean, they are battling to survive in the face of climate change, over-fishing and coastal development. But George Town Harbour is doing very much better than most of its rival ports and offers an unparalleled experience for those that snorkel and dive.
Platt said many people in the tourism sector make their living only and directly from trips in George Town harbour or hiring out equipment to divers and snorkellers. While government is telling the public that the cruise berthing facility is needed to support the tourism industry, its development would put an end to a significant number of water-tour operators and all of the associated jobs, as well as removing a chunk of unique attractions from the local menu.
Given that government expects the berthing facility to increase the annual number of cruise visitors from the current 1.7 million to almost 2.5 million, largely in the five high-season months, removing the attractions in the harbour would result in a massive increase in pressure on Seven Mile Beach and Stingray City.
This is giving rise to significant concerns because the government has already noted in its own National Tourism Plan that these two attractions are already at capacity.
See the video shown by Platt at the meeting here: Silver Rush at Eden Rock
Category: Business, development, Local News, Marine Environment, Science & Nature, Tourism
People including all the politicians go to these meeting that Mr Platt is holding , you will learn how important the underwater environment has been and would continue to be in the future , if not destroyed by greed and stupidity . Mr Platt is walking encyclopedia of the Cayman Islands underwater environment , and I applaud and fully support him for doing what he’s doing .
moses, i consider you a friend, who fishes mostly in harbor…it is not true? the marine life is vibrant and thriving in the george town harbor…i can attest to that…and yes i am a native as you are…
Bless you, Courtney. Your passion for Cayman’s natural environment, willingness to speak up and to do something to protect it, is much appreciated.
Thank you for reaching out to all our people. Please make a trip (or two) to each district. Everyone needs to hear and see you give these presentations.
It has been my privilage you have learned from you and worked with you over the years. I’m sure many others can and will learn from your experience and images.
To life’s deeper meaning and purpose.
H.L. 🙂
Also, the balboa was a shipping hazard and the marine corps fillied it with explosives and blew it to pieces. There’s nothing culturally or historically sensitive about a wreck that was in the way of cargo ships and was destroyed on purpose. There’s also hardly anything left of it
Umm maybe how the wreck got there to begin with? And everything you just mentioned?
We need a dock! If you don’t like it go and live on another island opps all of them have docks. Pile of crap the government is not destroying the dive sites. These same ppl protesting the dock should consider the jobs that cruise tourism bring to local ppl taxi drivers, man on the road selling coconuts, tour operators the list goes on. These activist complain not giving a solution to resolve the problem our cargo is in desperate need of a upgrade. Support the dock Cayman!
I’ve seen Courtney’s presentations back in the 2015, all of his pictures had copy right marks showing back in the 80s and 90s. He got called out on using old material and the next week he had 2015 all over them just like in this article.
None of Courtney’s picture are anywhere in the actual harbour, probably a half mile away but not near the Port or dredge area
Here comes Courtney Platt rolling out the 1980s photo reel pretending the harbour is untouched by years ofshipping
good on you Courtney. thanks for showing this. Only hope that the Government sees and appreciates our environment and not destroy it,
the good book tells us that the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil. Some of those wanting to allow the coral beds to be destroyed are in Church every week-end and should know better.
I’ve been out there a thousand times, there is nothing out in the harbour area. Ships have been dropping anchors and running aground for decades, it’s 90% dead. Some corals are Aline hundreds of yards away but not where the dock will be built.
To lose this, or even risk losing it, would be a true tragedy. As Mexico protects more and more areas of reef because they KNOW how vital it is to life and tourism, Cayman will forever be know as The Reef Killer, also ensuring that our global reputation for money over anything, including the natural world.
Well done Courtney. I applaud you for your input. Surprising people like Guy Harvey and the National Trust are quiet on the most important topic that will affect this country and the envorinment for generations. Sad when people who are advocates and protector of our envorinment sit quiet and do nothing.
Why do politicians lie, lie, lie so much? Do you ever wonder that? Humans are capable of such goodness but so many people pull such lame bullshit. I don’t know the answer but Jesus, I wish we could change. This is sad.
How can some not believe what Mr Platt is saying , Courtney is a walking encyclopedia of the Cayman islands underwater environment , but some would want to believe these politicians that probably never been in the water at all . To those that are claiming that the corals are dead in George town harbour , why don’t they take of their full suit and put on their bathing suit and go into the water and see for themselves .
I believe that I told the story of the politicians in Mexico who were making the same claims that the reef was dead , untill they went into the water and got fire coral put in their bathing suits, then they realized that the reef is alive . I would love to see that repeated . So that they can stop paying people to tell them what they want to be told .
People including the politicians go to these meeting that Mr Platt would be holding so that you can learn something about how important the underwater environment has been and would continue to be in the future , if not destroyed by greed and stupidity .
For a country that relies so heavily on its tourism and natural beauty why would anyone in their right mind put it anywhere near the main tourist attraction.
Courtney Platt is a legend. I remember him piloting the deep sea submersible in the 80s and he took me to 800 ft.
He is very intelligent, learned and passionate about Cayman. His opinion should be respected.
I’ve known Courtney for the odd 35+ years he has lived here and worked with him in diving back in the 80’s. There are very few people in Cayman that know about the reef biology , ecosystem and understand that environment more than he does. He has been and continues to be a great ambassador for Caymans diving tourism.
Build our dock.
NO.
Idot
Unless you are one of a very select few, it ain’t your dock, and will NEVER be.
Pirate