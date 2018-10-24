Accounting skills land property firm green iguana job

(CNS): The strong record of financial management and accounting experience has landed Cornwall Consulting, a property management company led by Karl Noble, the contract to run the national green iguana cull. Following a competitive bidding process involving five firms, Cornwall Consulting was chosen by government’s procurement committee.

It will now manage some 340 individual cullers as well as businesses involved in the island-wide initiative to tackle the invasive pest which is eating its way through the local environment at an alarming rate.

The cull begins Monday, and the chief officer in the ministry noted that a lot of “behind-the-scenes work went into this project”.

Jennifer Ahearn said that Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie and Fred Burton, the manager of the DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit, deserved kudos for making it a reality,

Burton explained that Cornwall Consulting will now sub-contract with the registered cullers to ensure that the operation runs smoothly.

“Cornwall will manage adjustments to the initial culling quotas given to those registered cullers and will report regularly to the Green Iguana Cull Project Steering Committee. Information on how many green iguanas have been culled will be reported to DoE each day and we will release those numbers via our website to the public and the media on a regular basis,” Burton said.

The operation will be the largest cull ever undertaken by the Cayman Islands Government, and each culler has pledged to round up a set quota of green iguanas in the first month. The dead iguanas will be taken to the landfill, where Cornwall Consulting will take and count the animals.

They will collate the data to ensure that the cullers are paid for their bounty and that the DoE knows how many of the invasive iguanas are being removed from the population, which, according to this summer’s survey, could be as many as 1.6 million.

“The invasive green iguana population affects all Grand Cayman residents,” Noble said. “With DoE’s quantification of the green iguana population at 1.1 million to 1.6 million and the prospect of significant increases over time, my firm felt strongly that we had to become involved to help solve this threat to our environment. We are encouraged that the DoE chose our firm and we believe that the resources exist locally to prevent the damage that would otherwise occur if this invasive species is left unchecked.”

The minister with responsibility for the environment, Dwayne Seymour, said he was looking forward to the commencement of this major undertaking, which he said had the full support of the Cayman Islands Government. However, government will need to vote more funds for the ongoing initiative if it is to reach the ultimate goal of reducing the population to a level where it is no longer negatively impacting the local environment.

“We’re pleased to see Caymanian cullers and Caymanian businesses benefiting directly from this effort,” Seymour stated about the operation.

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature