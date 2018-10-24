(CNS): Two private pre-schools, the first early education centres to be inspected under the new inspection regime, have been graded as weak by the inspection teams but evidence from surveys seems to show that the parents are unaware that the centres are failing to meet the early learning needs of their young children. Two very different pre-schools were inspected recently and the reports published last week show that Bright Start Early Learning Centre and Tiffany’s Pre-School were falling far short in most areas under assessment, from the levels of learning to a lack of resources.

While inspectors found numerous issues at the early learning centres that resulted in both being graded as weak, parents who took part in the surveys believed that their children were doing well at the centres. At Bright Start 88% of parents agreed or strongly agreed that they were satisfied with the overall quality of education provided, while just 12% said they were not sure. At Tiffany’s 100% of parents said they were satisfied with the level of education provided by the centre.

Although government provides early years education support for some families, most parents are paying for their children to attend pre-schools.

Inspectors said that Bright Start Early Learning Centre, which is located in the Seven Mile Shops plaza, has suffered from significant staff turnover. It promotes itself as following he American National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) curriculum and is still in the process of aligning itself with the Cayman Island Early Years Curriculum. 64% of families are non-Caymanian and most of the children go on to local private schools.

The majority of Tiffany’s children are Caymanian and the pre-school operates in a converted house. It follows the Cayman Islands Early Years Curriculum Framework. But inspectors observed a more religious aspect to the nursery, noting that the children had regular opportunities to participate in religious observance and were enthusiastic about their Christian heritage, with several who could recite the Bible verse of the week.

Despite the difference in the schools, inspectors found that the children were safe, well looked after, happy and well nurtured but were not being well served from a learning aspect. At Bright Start the inspection team found that the leaders had not taken steps to check on the quality of teaching and learning in the centre.

The report stated that improvement plans were not based on rigorous self-evaluation and not focused on the impact they would make on children’s learning.

“There had been a high turnover of staff and the expertise of existing staff was not sufficient to deliver the Cayman Islands Early Years Curriculum effectively. Resources provided were ineffective in developing children’s exploration and investigation in many areas of the curriculum,” the inspectors said.

Meanwhile, Tiffany’s was said to lack the capacity to improve without considerable support, with all quality indicator judged to be weak.

“Achievement in the majority of learning outcomes including exploration, respect, communication and well-being was judged to be weak,” the inspectors wrote, adding that teachers did not challenge children as tasks were too easy and not matched to children’s needs.

“Children did not have enough opportunities to satisfy their curiosity. Consequently, they did not learn as well as they should,” the inspectors found. “Leadership was weak because leaders did not evaluate the work of the pre-school in any systematic or rigorous way. They did not have coherent plans to improve the pre-school. They did not hold staff sufficiently to account for their performance.”

The new Office of Education Standards will be continuing its inspections of all schools across Cayman, from early years to high school in both the public and private sectors. All education establishments will be re-inspected within six months if they received a weak grade. Those achieving a satisfactory grades or better will be inspected within two to four years, as required by the current standard timetable.

