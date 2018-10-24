Ministry still vague on fate of trees in GT revamp

(CNS): The government has taken aim at Cayman News Service and falsely claimed that a recent report suggested officials were planning a mass removal of trees in George Town as part of the long anticipated but as yet undefined revitalisation project in the capital. But in a statement attempting to refute things which were not in the article, the government has still not explained its vision for the enhancement to the people. “The redesign of the space will be guided by the principles of New Urbanism,” the planning ministry said in a statement, adding it would prioritise “walkability/connectivity, mixed use and sustainability”, as well as landscaping.

Following comments made by the new George Town manager, Colin Lumsden, an architect formerly with the Public Works Department, at a conference last month, where it was stated that trees would be removed as part of the project, CNS attempted to contact senior civil servants and the minister on several occasions and submitted clear questions in writing. However, after more than two weeks of trying, no one responded to any of our inquiries about plans to remove trees.

As a result, we published a short report questioning what government’s intentions were, which received considerable attention with well over 100 comments from people largely concerned about environmental issues.

Nowhere in the CNS report does it say that government was planning a “mass” removal of tress, as government claimed in the statement circulated Tuesday evening. However, in the statement government failed, yet again, to answer the questions CNS had posed and gives very little information about the revitalisation plan that was promised by the previous as well as the current PPM-led coalition.

The statement said, “To begin the process of the redesign, community and stakeholder involvement and input will be key. In fact, some stakeholder engagement has already taken place, and more is planned to ensure the needs of the people are factored into the redesign.” However, no details of that were given.

“The revitalisation of George Town will take time, but we are committed to ensuring that our people are involved in the process and that it will be sustainable,” the ministry stated in the release, which appeared to be aimed at criticising this independent news organisation rather than responding to the public’s right to know.

Officials from the ministry stated, “The project team is also exploring ways in which some immediate changes and improvements can be made, which could include altering sidewalks, in an effort to provide more and safer walking space for pedestrians. In addition, there will be landscaping improvements.”

The government then implied that the removal of trees would be part of the beautification process at a park in George Town where “trimming back shrubbery that is currently blocking one of the monuments in the park” would be required. “The beautification efforts would not include the mass removal of trees, and would not be done without purpose,” officials added.

“Creating more green spaces have always been a priority for government. The George Town Revitalization Project aims to create a bustling, vibrant town with lots of greenery, not less trees,” the ministry stated adding that it was “disappointed that something so positive could be taken out of context and portrayed so negatively”.

But government has still chosen not to explain, and ignore inquiries about, what was meant when ministry officials told the NRA conference that one of the first things the town boss would be doing was to remove trees.

