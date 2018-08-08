Scientists warn of ‘hothouse’ tipping point
(CNS): An international team of scientists released a new study this week warning that even if governments around the world meet the carbon emission reductions called for in the Paris Agreement, there is a risk of ‘no return’ towards climate change as Earth hits what they called a “hothouse” tipping point. The authors warn that the transition towards an emission-free world economy has to be accelerated before parts of the planet become inhabitable due to changes in climate and (the most pressing issue for the Cayman Islands) sea-level rise.
“Trajectories of the Earth System in the Anthropocene“, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, warns of a domino effect as natural phenomena currently storing greenhouse gases emit those gases in a warmer world.
The authors of the study consider ten natural processes, some of which are “tipping elements” that lead to abrupt change if a critical threshold is crossed, turning from a “friend” storing carbon to a “foe” that emits it. This includes permafrost thaw, loss of methane hydrates from the ocean floor, weakening land and ocean carbon sinks, increasing bacterial respiration in the oceans, Amazon rainforest dieback, boreal forest dieback, reduction of northern hemisphere snow cover, loss of Arctic summer sea ice, and reduction of Antarctic sea ice and polar ice sheets.
“Human emissions of greenhouse gas are not the sole determinant of temperature on Earth,” said lead author Will Steffen from the Australian National University and Stockholm Resilience Centre. “Our study suggests that human-induced global warming of 2°C may trigger other Earth system processes, often called ‘feedbacks’, that can drive further warming — even if we stop emitting greenhouse gases. Avoiding this scenario requires a redirection of human actions from exploitation to stewardship of the Earth system.”
Co-author Johan Rockström, Executive Director of the Stockholm Resilience Centre and incoming co-Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, explained that the tipping elements could act like a row of dominoes. “Once one is pushed over, it pushes Earth towards another. It may be very difficult or impossible to stop the whole row of dominoes from tumbling over. Places on Earth will become uninhabitable if ‘Hothouse Earth’ becomes the reality.”
Maximising the chances of avoiding a “Hothouse Earth” requires not only reduction of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions but also enhancement or creation of new biological carbon stores, the scientists warn, through improved forest, agricultural and soil management; biodiversity conservation; and technologies that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it underground.
The report comes as temperatures across the northern hemisphere are causing deadly heatwaves and raging wildfires, which most scientists attribute to man-made climate change.
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
Not being a climate change denier , its strange to me that they keep saying a record will be broken ? for instance it hasn’t been this warm or cold in at least sixty years . So this has all happened before .
0
6
This is not a scientific paper although the implication is that it is. It has no data, no new research, it is yet another computer modelling exercise from the scary Potsdam institute.
2
4
People in Cayman talk about Climate change like it some esoteric idea that will have no effect on us
Let me be the first to tell you
Cayman will be one of the first places to go
Thermal expansion is a very visible process that can be demonstrated easily with water, or classic mercury thermometers, a couple degrees change in global ocean temperatures means bye bye Cayman Islands
and that isn’t even taking into account the massive amounts of polar ice melting into the ocean
Keep that in mind, Climate change deniers and company
How much more time do you think Cayman is going to be inhabitable at our current rate?
I suggest investment in alternative real estate opportunities and a foreign passport won’t hurt either
8
2
I think you forgot about the Bluff. If that sinks because sea levels have risen 100+ feet, pretty much the whole world is screwed.
Not even sure if there’s even enough water trapped in the ice to cause such a rise, either.
0
0
lol!
0
0
If people would only stop thinking they are more important than earth and animals, only then can they have the compassion and sense to stop the pollution.
6
0
Trump That!
0
1
All a bunch of BS! Universe will always change. So arrogant of mankind to think they are in control
2
4
So you’re saying if mankind cut down every single tree on the planet and harvested all of the kelp beds that it would have zero affect on the global climate?
Please think before spewing nonsense on the internet.
0
0
The beautiful thing about the Earth is that she is a self correcting ecosystem. After we’ve polluted it and killed everything including ourselves, she will take her time and purge it all and life will start again and hopefully they take better care of her than we did.
5
1
LOL!!!! 80% of the world O2 comes from the oceans, and the earth is more than 40% uninhabited forests. That does not include all the trees within urban and suburban areas and parks.
Let’s plant some trees in Russia why don’t we.. HAHAHAHAHA.
3
21
Surely Dart and his team can solve this problem. After all, when the world was in the verge of total collapse due to not being able to eat in their automobiles, he came through and ‘did things right’ by supplying the planet with a convenient way to get their rice and peas and coffee from the suppliers to billions of fat bellies.
I put all my faith and confidence in him, his people, and people just like him (think the Orange Bag of Crap from just north of here) because their hearts, and more importantly their great, really great, minds are on the case.
8
14
What, exactly do you expect them to do to mitigate this “problem”?
More importantly, what are YOU doing?
16
1
I am in denial because I am stupid and believe fake news. I like Donald Trump a lot.
4
3
don’t worry our mla’s will do what they have done for the last 30 years….stick their heads in the sand.
26
3
Plant trees people!
32
1
The world will take back what is hers one day,
It was given to us by well……who really knows.
Man has hurt, abused and blown it to bits, polluted it and poisoned it.
Climate change has been happening for years and years, it cannot stop now no matter how hard you try,
Just enjoy it while we can now….we all soon be dead anyway so don’t fret it’s spoil
15
13
caymankind mentality….
3
1
better than Moronkind…
0
0