Victim escapes in attempted street robbery

(CNS): A man was hit over the head and threatened with a knife by would-be muggers this weekend, before he managed to escape. Police said that while they are keeping an open mind, the modus operandi of the perpetrators in this attack is similar to an incident late on Thursday night in South Sound, where another victim was mugged in a similar way. In this latest incident, the victim was walking along Portland Road just east of North Sound Road in George Town at around 1:30am on Saturday when the two men attacked him.

The first man struck him on the back of his head and the second threatened him with a knife and demanded whatever he had. However, the victim managed to escape the robbers and ran to a house on Red Gate Road (Old Jones Way) where he knocked on the door and asked for help. Residents at the house called the police.

The only descriptions of his attackers that the victim was able to provide was that one was wearing a black shirt and red pants and the second was wearing a long grey shirt with red pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222, to submit a tip anonymously via the RCIPS website, through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online here.

Category: Crime, Police