Opposition queries integrity of governor inquiry

(CNS): The opposition leader has raised a number of concerns about the suspension of Governor Anwar Choudhury and the integrity of the Foreign Office investigation into complaints about him. Ezzard Miller has written to Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the FCO’s overseas territories minister, and sent a memo to Acting Governor Franz Manderson questioning the claimed fairness of the inquiry, the length of time it’s taking and the role of Matthew Forbes, the head of the governor’s office, following speculation that he could be a complainant.

The UK’s silence about the allegations against the governor following his recall to London last month and the lack of certainty about when this inquiry will conclude is causing considerable conjecture in the community.

It is understood that the inquiry was sparked by complaints about bullying and harassment of staff, though nothing has been confirmed, leading to speculation that the whole thing is politically motivated and related to Choudhury’s direct approach to improving the management of the civil service.

However, there is no evidence that this is the case, and the real reasons for Choudhury’s suspension remain hidden.

In his letter and memo Miller noted that the lack of information is leading to increasing speculation. But he also raised a number of concerns about the way the investigation is being handled and the role of Forbes, who, in the absence of the governor, is currently the only FCO representative in Cayman who answers directly to the UK.

Miller questioned whether Forbes was the “chief complainer” or a conduit for the complaints, which would make him conflicted. However, Forbes’ role in the affair remains unknown as the governor’s office has been silent on the subject of the complaints, including how they were made and by whom.

In his letter to Lord Ahmad, Miller said the ongoing situation was undermining the relationship between the UK and Cayman, and that the “nebulous and loaded language” used so far was fuelling “widespread speculation and suspicion in the community about the treatment of Mr Choudhury”.

Miller said that, given Choudhury’s rapid popularity with Caymanians, who regarded him as a “breath of fresh air offering hope for much needed change”, his withdrawal was putting the progress made in mending relations at risk.

“As Leader of the Opposition, I share the concern of the Caymanian people about the way the so-called investigation is being handled, especially with respect to the poor management of communication,” he said, pointing to the short letter to the media, dated 26 July and co-signed by Manderson and Forbes, following the circulation of a petition to reinstate Choudhury.

“As I am sure you will appreciate, the Choudhury investigation is a matter than needs to be concluded with great alacrity. I hope that you will find it possible to exercise some influence in bringing this matter to a quick and satisfactory conclusion,” Miller wrote.

Meanwhile, in a much longer memo addressed to Acting Governor Manderson, the opposition leader raised wider concerns about last week’s letter to the press. Though the letter is signed by both Manderson and Forbes, he wrote, “I am unclear as to the author of this letter, as the comments regarding you and your service are stated in the third person”.

Miller suggested that it was inappropriate for Forbes, “a junior officer” to Manderson, to comment on the actions of the acting governor, and he asked for clarification on his role and title.

While in the absence of the governor, Manderson has stepped into the role of acting governor, Forbes, who is theoretically subordinate to him, ultimately answers directly to London and signed his name as “Head of the Governor’s Office” in that letter.

The opposition leader is also seeking clarity on Forbes’ role in the complaints and whether he is merely a conduit or an actual complainer. He said that “it cannot possibly be appropriate for a complainant to be party to communication on an investigation that was triggered by him or her”. He added, “This would be a clear suggestion of bias and would seriously undermine the public’s confidence that the investigation will lead to a trustworthy outcome.”

The failure of both Manderson and Forbes to provide an actual update on the inquiry, despite referring to the media statement as such, also angered Miller, who pointed out that their letter to the media made it clear that no update would be given now or in the foreseeable future.

“Aside from the letter’s attempt to offer a misleading palliative to the public, it has raised grave concern among Caymanians about the protracted nature of the ‘investigation’, and the public interest is not served by issuing empty statements,” he added.

Questioning the claim of “robust policies” to protect the investigation and confidentiality, Miller asked whether the governor had been offered the same protection because for more than six weeks his name has been associated with an unspecified investigation, resulting in public speculation and aspersions about the nature of the allegations.

Given the lack of comment about anyone retaining confidence in the absent governor until the completion of the investigation and the “conspicuous absence of these normal courtesies”, Miller suggested that he had already been condemned.

The time line is also an issue for Miller, who pointed out that the FCO had predicted a maximum of six weeks for the inquiry. But it is now more than six weeks since Choudhury’s removal and no one is able to predict when the case will be concluded. “At this point the FCO should be in a better position to assess the time needed to complete the process,” Miller wrote.

The opposition leader also referred to unsubstantiated rumours about the return of former governor Helen Kilpatrick as interim governor, fuelled by her recent visit to Grand Cayman to see her daughter, who remained in Cayman after her mother’s departure.

CNS has reached out to the governor’s office for comment on all of the issues raised and we are awaiting a response.

