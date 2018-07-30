Civil servants cleared to sign petition
(CNS): Officials from the portfolio of the civil service have cleared government workers to sign the petition now circulating that is demanding the return of Governor Anwar Choudhury. Acting Chief Officer in the portfolio, Andrea Fa’amoe, confirmed in response to CNS inquiries that the current policy does not bar public sector employees from putting their name to the petition if they choose. Fa’amoe explained that it is not addressed to the governor, the Cabinet or a public official in the Cayman Islands, so is not what is considered a Class 1 petition.
She said that the subject matter of the petition is not addressed in the policy and no civil servant here answers to the person to whom the petition is addressed. Signing this petition will not impact a civil servant’s ability to perform their duties, so there is no support for barring anyone in government from signing, Fa’amoe added.
The petition, which was launched last week, is addressed to the overseas territories minister, Lord Ahmad, calling for the return of the suspended governor, based on speculation that the complaints against him are unfounded.
Despite what the FCO has said are serious complaints against the governor, who was recalled eleven weeks after he arrived, many people in the Cayman Islands are not convinced and believe that his removal is political and relates to a belief that he was focused on shaking up the local civil service.
Choudhury proved an exceptionally popular governor during his short time here and has been credited by the anonymous organisers of the petition with setting in motion a number of policies, though CNS understands that several of these were already in motion before his arrival.
Long-standing suspicion of the FCO and the legacy of investigations such as Operation Tempura have undermined trust in the UK. Although the investigation was expected to be wrapped up by the end of this month at the latest, officials have indicated they cannot say when it will be concluding, pointing to the recent death of Choudhury’s mother as a reason for the delay.
The opposition leader weighed in on the issue this weekend, writing to both the FCO’s overseas territories minister and the governor’s office here about the entire process of the investigation and the failure to address concerns and what appears to be the protracted nature of the inquiry.
Category: Local News
Are civil servants allowed to sign this petition? Were do we go to sign it? Can I get a pay rise if I do?
I pity the fool.
To those who state that we shouldn’t say anything because, after all, Mr. Choudhury is a foreigner sent to look out for the UK’s interest so we should not bother to speak up for how the “temporary withdrawal” and “investigation” of him has been so shambolically unfair: Those who forget the past are doomed to suffer from a repetition of it!
Witness the words of the German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller:
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
I’ve created a petition to demand the raise of minimum wages to CI $52 p/h
Please sign it everyone.
I simply cannot sign a petition without more information. Maybe the allegations are true but so minor, that a letter on his HR file or a mandatory course on professional ethics would be the appropriate response. On the other hand, they may be so egregious that he needs to be retired or fired.
Signing a petition at this point is like convening a Jury, not presenting them with any facts or evidence, and then asking them to decide on a guilty or innocent verdict.
I am sorry but –
I AM NOT SIGNING a Petitition that is based on speculation.
If this Governor is to be brought to justice for a crime, who are we to quicken the process or interrupt it.
– Concerned Citizen
Yessss my little sheep, blinding follow without questioning anything. Your government will never lie to you, you have no need to worry about anything – just keep going to work, continue paying your pension and minimum mortgage payments. You are free.
no way…this like whistleblowing….unless you have money to fight in court….they make your life miserable! civil servants are smart.. stay away from petitions!????????
From what I am reading in some comments ,, people are scared of the government . In the years gone by all the people could sign any petition before these new breed politicians took over to control and be able to intimidate the people. Who and what is causing this to happen ? YOU THE PEOPLE by not coming together and staying together in unity . If everyone sticks together and signed the petition to have Mr Choudhury returned, and did like I said in a previous post , when he return this time , tell them politicians that they aren’t included in the returning welcoming this time , then they will get the message that YOU THE PEOPLE means business now .
I won’t be signing either petition. My mudda didn’t raise no foo foo
Your mudda raised a man without b????????????s .
Ok den I sign all too cuz I got too
If a second petition for “someone else” hadnt been injected in the running’s we would still be waiting for this clearance. Don’t kid yourselves.
What uncivil is saying is that civil servants needed a Governor to tell them to do their job. While uncivil obviously requires that level of intervention i don’t.
I’m not signing I have been doing my job for the past 10 years.
Wrong on all counts. Victimization is the key here. Don’t kid yourself, its real. Additionally, showing up to work does not constitute “doing your job”.
Anonymous 11:17pm , your attitude towards the return of Mr. Choudhury is why that propaganda article was published, to scare people like you . Sign the petition and show your support against dishonesty and corruption because it’s your constitutional duty .
God bless the Cayman Island , soft kind hearted society , and bull headed and vindictive politicians . From what I am reading here , you notice that the real Boss Mr. Manderson is not saying those words in the article. I don’t know who Ms Fa’amoe is, do you ? Then it sounds like you can go ahead and sign the petition but we have it taken care of at the other UK end where it would go straight into the garbage bin or shredder . What I think that needs to be done with the petition after it’s complete , is someone OTHER than a government Official or governor house staff needs to hand deliver it to the appropriate Office / person .
Fa’moe? Isn’t that the same surname of some one with a high position in OfReg? I think it is as that surname isn’t very common here.
That one went through the courts long time. Try to keep up.
As a civil Servant, I refuse to get caught in this trap. Just another way for the DG to ostracize anyone who puts pen to,paper. Fellow CS, be cautious and mindfull of all the many eyes that will see the signatures. I know there will be many negative comments to my post, but for us who live the fear and intimidation each day in the GAB, the comments I made are justified.
Exactly, they don’t know the man Franz Manderson!!!
Our Premier has been very silent on this subject.
Does Premier Alden McLaughlin want hom to go or return?
Speak to the electorate, show some leadership.
Anonymous 9:51pm , I agree , and I think that the Premier knows he has his hands in the lion’s mouth and he has to take care in getting his hands out .
The Civil Servants will be as protected as Whistle Blowers; you cannot trust anything this Government says so to CS I say be careful, however, strength is in numbers and they can’t fire or suspend all of you at the same time.
Oh Jesus Christ, Whodatis, have a gin martini with a dash of absinthe. It will make you normal.
13
So, I take it you also believe that Cayman’s civil service shot-callers are manipulating the arm and compromising the interests of the UK Government?
(Kindly spare us the personal insults and answer that fundamental question.)
– Who
Go ahead and sign it. I dare you.
Dear Cayman,
“A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Divide and conquer has been the tactic used by the enemy for generations.
Our civil service DID NOT successfully CONSPIRE to have Governor Choudhury removed.
That would have defeated the entire purpose of the FCO / UK appointing a governor to ensure GOOD GOVERNANCE in the first place.
Furthermore, this allegation suggests a reality of an overseas territory having the ability to easily manipulate and usurp the power, expertise and control of Great Britain.
Really folks, really? Come on now.
(He was removed due to complaints made against him by his personal staff members – which is “familiarly odd”, for we have seen FAR WORSE behaviour from past Governors when compared to the limited information that is available.)
This is not rocket science people. Do not fall for the okey-doke.
MANY are rubbing their hands together in gleeful satisfaction to see this farce of a movement taking shape.
They wish Cayman, you, and I no good.
– Whodatis
*Note how the CNS regulars hell-bent on reminding us, at every given opportunity, of the ultimate power of the UK and Cayman’s lowly status of mere territory are uncharacteristically SILENT throughout this ordeal.
They WANT us to self-destruct.
Wake up.
Your hatred of the UK blinds you, and with that blindness, you fail to see just how unscrupulous our own Caymanians can be. In your denial of that fact, you are now part of the problem.
Breaking Headline News!!: UK Government brought to its knees by “naughty massage” in the Caymans!
(Lol, smmfh)
Ok, non-Caymanian anonymous poster.
Unscrupulous Caymanians at play or not, the edict of the UK appointed Governor is to ensure GOOD GOVERNANCE to protect the interest of the UK.
That, my friend, has been the impenetrable colonial status quo for hundreds of years.
Nevertheless, go on then; please share your thoughts on how the all-powerful, mother-country, global leader that is GREAT BRITAIN (horns, trumpets, confetti!!) was duped by its own little “backwards” overseas territory thousands of miles away.
(You people can’t even stay within the parameters of your bullsh!t – that is the extent of YOUR hatred for Cayman.)
Seriously though, break that down for me and the rest of us who hold on to common sense.
Again, I wish the UK government the greatest of luck with their Brexit plans, for, according to you and your CNS colleagues, they have fallen from grace and prestige in a most fantastic manner.
(foh)
– Who
*This debacle is an ENTIRELY internal Governor’s Office / FCO / UK affair.
**Can we get a Cayman Civil Service delegation to oversee Teresa May’s negotiations with the EU?
We’ve obviously proven ourselves to be the superior entity.
I cannot understand why people are hell bent on bringing back a man they barely know. Am I missing something here? Talking with a few people, some positive PR articles and now he’s somehow our savior???
I worry about my people; colonialism is alive and active in 2018. Wake up, the Governor mandate is to protect and enforce the interest of the Sovereign not what’s in the best interest of Cayman. Remember that, its in the constitution #facepalm.
I’d rather have him over Franz Manderson. Oops!
I think the idea is that Mr Choudhury represents the potential for change, the likes of which have not been seen in my lifetime at the very least
With Choudhury gone (or potentially gone) the worry is the potential successor might be more of a vacationing cocktail party, status quo Governor instead of a boots on the ground, aggressive enforcer of policy-substance within the government
Most would agree with that sentiment, but we don’t have the info to acquit unknown accusations, or a seat in the HOC to demand anything.
No one said the entire CS conspired to have him removed.. only certain people in charge who didn’t want their cushy do nothing and get paid job status threatened.
