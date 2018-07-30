Civil servants cleared to sign petition

(CNS): Officials from the portfolio of the civil service have cleared government workers to sign the petition now circulating that is demanding the return of Governor Anwar Choudhury. Acting Chief Officer in the portfolio, Andrea Fa’amoe, confirmed in response to CNS inquiries that the current policy does not bar public sector employees from putting their name to the petition if they choose. Fa’amoe explained that it is not addressed to the governor, the Cabinet or a public official in the Cayman Islands, so is not what is considered a Class 1 petition.

She said that the subject matter of the petition is not addressed in the policy and no civil servant here answers to the person to whom the petition is addressed. Signing this petition will not impact a civil servant’s ability to perform their duties, so there is no support for barring anyone in government from signing, Fa’amoe added.

The petition, which was launched last week, is addressed to the overseas territories minister, Lord Ahmad, calling for the return of the suspended governor, based on speculation that the complaints against him are unfounded.

Despite what the FCO has said are serious complaints against the governor, who was recalled eleven weeks after he arrived, many people in the Cayman Islands are not convinced and believe that his removal is political and relates to a belief that he was focused on shaking up the local civil service.

Choudhury proved an exceptionally popular governor during his short time here and has been credited by the anonymous organisers of the petition with setting in motion a number of policies, though CNS understands that several of these were already in motion before his arrival.

Long-standing suspicion of the FCO and the legacy of investigations such as Operation Tempura have undermined trust in the UK. Although the investigation was expected to be wrapped up by the end of this month at the latest, officials have indicated they cannot say when it will be concluding, pointing to the recent death of Choudhury’s mother as a reason for the delay.

The opposition leader weighed in on the issue this weekend, writing to both the FCO’s overseas territories minister and the governor’s office here about the entire process of the investigation and the failure to address concerns and what appears to be the protracted nature of the inquiry.

Category: Local News