Politicians failing on climate change, says UK’s adviser
(CNS): The British government’s official climate change adviser and the chair of the UK’s Climate Change Committee, Lord Deben (John Gummer), has said politicians and policymakers are failing to rise to the challenge of a rapidly warming planet. Pointing to the mounting evidence and trends, from melting polar ice to record temperatures and rising sea levels, the Conservative peer called on politicians to act with more urgency. “The thing that I want to bring home to policymakers is that this is increasingly urgent,” he said after the publication of his committee’s annual progress report.
The UK will miss its legally binding carbon budgets in 2025 and 2030 because of failures in cutting emissions. This news comes at a time when the whole planet is dealing with record-breaking temperatures and an avalanche of news about alarming climate-related events.
Deben said that while no single weather event could be attributed to climate change, the signs of a planet in crisis were undeniable. “This is extremely urgent because these things are now happening much more often and – in aggregate – it is clearly because of climate change.”
Maintaining that mankind is responsible for fuelling climate change, he said it was “no good saying ‘oh well, it will all work out one way or another’. We are responsible, and if we don’t take on that responsibility we are shoving it on to our children and no parent should do that in any circumstances.”
The proportion of people in the United States who believe climate change is real and human-caused is higher than it has been for more than ten years. The annual survey conducted by Muhlenberg College found 73% of Americans surveyed believe there is solid scientific evidence of climate change, while 60% said they believe humans are at least partially responsible for the rising temperatures.
“One reason is simply the evidence,” said Chris Borick, a Muhlenberg College political scientist who helped launch the survey in 2008. “The evidence of declining polar ice that seems stronger every year. I think Americans are now, on the whole, coming to terms that we’re living in a different climate.”
The survey found that political persuasions remain the biggest indication of who believes in climate change as right wing special interest groups have been very successful at sowing doubt in the phenomenon. But now, regardless of their political persuasion, more people are experiencing the impact of climate change themselves, which scientists believe is undermining climate change deniers.
The recent record-high belief in climate change science corresponds with record-high temperatures observed by climatologists this year. May was the hottest May ever recorded, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. But people’s own observations factored into the survey results, as they notice their gardens growing differently or dwindling snowfall.
“Experiences with weather do have influence on views of climate change,” Borick said. “I think it’s part of the equation.”
100,000+ scientists with decades of training and education, lifetimes of research experience and profound knowledge of their subject = Climate change is real, we must do something
Vs.
Handful of useful idiots taking 5 mins to watch a Youtube video funded by polluters with a financial incentive to keep polluting = ITS ALL A CONSPIRACY!!!!1 THEY JUST TRYNA RIP US OFF!!!1!!!
SMDH
You couldn’t get 98% of scientist to agree what the actual temperature is inside a supermarket. But of course they all agree within decimal points of the actual temperature of the globe for the last 3billiin year. What utter crock of shit!!
Stop being pigeons people.
What a mess the world is in; countries are “legally binded” to combat the farce that is “global warming” / “climate change”.
I would call it pseudoscience, but that would be a compliment.
First world citizens better wake up quick and see that their governments and “respected organisations” are full of absolute and money-grubbing CRAP!
so Moses now sayin its pointless wasting money on piers when dem cruise ships will be able to float all de way up cardinal avenue and drop the customers right at those jewelry shop doors?
News flash; this is not the only thing our elected representatives are ineffective at. A shorter list would be just what are they any good at except collecting a pay check. Guess MLA Harris can make the rounds on talk shows with the PPM propaganda.
3
Women beater Harris, you mean?
Anything we do in the Cayman Islands is about as useless as trying to blow out a forest fire with a breath.
caymankind….
The writer is right! Cayman could plant mangroves over 100% of the island. It won’t have a any impact in reversing climate change; as long as the “developed” countries continue to do what they do!!! Not “Caymankind”….fact!
3.49pm you need to wash in cold water to cool yourself down. As for waxing profoundly I think your wax will soon melt.
All of Lord Derbin’s quotes above are a logical fallacy known as an appeal to authority; he uses his own opinion as evidence of the veracity of his claim.
Climate change is anything but a foregone conclusion, and to cherry-pick recent wx events as evidence of a long-term trend is extremely disingenuous.
CNS, why don’t you organise a debate, with rules and procedures and allow us a small forum section in which we can wax profoundly with supporting links.
I have grown weary of people like Lord Derbin talking to us, the great unwashed, as though we are children without a lick o’ sense.
Here’s a hint for those of you with a nose for the truth: Follow the money of the carbon business and see in which way and how they benefit. There is no question that every place humanity settles, it compromises and contaminates the Earth. The question is, is a gas for which all life on Earth depends, responsible for these horrors which we are told will occur?
yep…keep swallowing the fake news. you believe in a conspiracy amongst thousands of scientists worldwide???….you are lost……………..zzzzzzzzzzzz
Trillions worth of taxes globally and hundreds of billions in research grants tend to sway people and opinions. Just FYI with regard to your pure incorruptible science people. We can certainly see this virtue also exampled by politicians around the world? Isn’t that right pigeon?
You can’t debate with the obsessed fundamentalist science deniers who have bought into denying climate change as part of a political agenda which prioritises nationalism over international co-operation.
I hope we’re both around in 50 years when Mount Trashmore is the only part of Grand Cayman above the high tide mark.
I’d love to hear what you have to say.
So, because life on earth is carbon based you feel that there can never be too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere? That’s blatantly flawed logic.
Judging by your comment you seem to lack a fundamental understanding of climate change influenced by human activity. You might not see climate change as a forgone conclusion but the vast majority of qualified climate scientists do… What are your qualifications? If you don’t know what you are talking about, feel free to refrain from misleading people with your incorrect unsubstantiated opinion.
During the Cambrian period. The Co2 levels were at 7000 ppm. How can that be, and what brought it down since then? Also, what is the correct climate of the earth for this epoch mr. Science man?
