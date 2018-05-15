GM mozzie trial in WB may have failed
(CNS): Documents and correspondence released to GeneWatch, a UK-based NGO, under a freedom of information request appear to show that there is no evidence that the controversial release of genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in West Bay by Oxitec in co-ordination with the Cayman Islands Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) made any impact on the targeted pests. GeneWatch pieced together annual reports as well as documents, in particular email correspondence, released under several FOI requests over several months that all seem to point to a failed project, which was released in a briefing report Monday.
Correspondence has shown that scientists at the MRCU have been asking questions for some time about the lack of evidence to support the claimed success and reduction in mosquitoes in the control area. The researchers also said in emails that the public needed to know the results of the research and analysis for the West Bay pilot project, which has caused considerable controversy from the outset.
The latest summary of the evidence from GeneWatch also shows that tens of thousands of female GM mosquitoes, which can bite, were also released, despite claims by Oxitec that only a tiny amount of female mosquitoes were ever accidentally included.
CNS contacted the MRCU and the health ministry, which has responsibility for it, and our enquiries were acknowledged. Official said that an announcement about the project will be forthcoming shortly as well as more details responding to the GeneWatch briefing.
The release of the GM mosquitoes was confined to West Bay and was designed to allow the scientists to measure the impact, but the original claims that after time the mosquitoes could be virtually wiped out, reducing populations of Aedes aegypti by over 90%, have proved to be an exaggeration. The GeneWatch report shows that MRCU scientists concluded that there was no significant reduction in the numbers in West Bay.
GeneWatch stated that the Oxford-based Oxitec, which is now owned by US company Intrexon, has made claims that are not supported by the published evidence from any of the countries where their GM mosquitoes have been released to date. That organisation also raises concerns that the inadvertent release of large numbers of biting female mosquitoes during the experiments may even increase the risk of diseases spreading between local people.
“If Oxitec’s claims are not supported by the evidence, this raises serious questions about due diligence and about whether members of the public, mosquito control units, health ministries and Intrexon’s investors are being misinformed about the efficacy and cost-effectiveness of this approach,” said Dr Helen Wallace, Director of GeneWatch UK. “Funding new technologies that do not work wastes money and puts lives at risk by diverting limited resources.”
While there have been significant concerns about the release, with West Bay residents challenging the process in the courts because of public health and environmental concerns, the actual cost to the public purse in Cayman has been relatively low. Officials told CNS that most of the support for the Oxitec work was supplied in kind by MRCU. Government has not made any payments so far directly to the firm but it has paid some staff expenses.
Earlier this year government announced that the planned national roll-out of the bio-engineered mosquitoes was being shelved, and that while the West Bay pilot programme would continue, the MRCU would be looking at other options. The claim was that budget restrictions had stopped the planned national release but the GeneWatch report suggests that issues over efficacy and the unfulfilled claims by Oxitec may be the real reason.
The dataset for the 52% increase is mosquitos comes from the MRCU’s own trap stats. The weekly catch in the treatment area was 1.72 insects (keep in mind that’s insects per week per trap) compared to 1.13 in the untreated area. I don’t know how anyone can take any of these stats seriously when the incidence of mosquitos wandering into these isolated and limited traps is so small to begin with. The problems seem to be more to do with the scientific method than necessarily derivative of bad Oxitec science. They also moved the release areas – effectively changing the experiment midstream.
From the beginning, the campaign against the release of GMM’s was founded on alleged mis-information being conveyed to the general public – even to the extent, that a video of the only public meeting in West Bay, was edited to remove difficult questions from the audience.
The campaign also questioned the efficacy of GMMs and the costs. Bill Petrie relied on figures of a 90%+ reduction in Aedes aegypti population to ‘sell’ the project to the public. Astonishingly, although Oxitec ‘authored’ the MRCU report upon which the National Conservation Council relied upon in making its initial decision to announce an island-wide roll-out, even they could not exaggerate beyond 62% success – and even that figure is challenged by MRCU scientists as not being based on true scientific data.
Oxitec writing the MRCU report – so much for ‘independent monitoring’ of results which was a requirement of the World Health Organisation.
Alan Wheeler, the MRCU scientist who disputed the results being presented by Oxitec, deserves a lot of praise for ‘sailing against the tide’ of his former boss, Bill Petrie. Now Petrie is promoting the alternative Wolbachia method in Miami Dade – which he previously dismissed on the TV debate shown on Cayman 27.
The question now is, what is the future of GMMs in the Cayman Islands?. Well it looks like Government, despite the poor results from West Bay, is going to pay Oxitec $940,000 to conduct a second trial in WB……why? If Oxitec want to prove their technology (having already being given an opportunity to do so), then Oxitec should pay for it!!!
I would like to ask any government officials who had prior knowledge of this scam to come clean before the people.
Pray tell us who was really pulling the strings behind this debacle and make a good plea bargain.
This “unity” government should be brought down. It is vile and corrupt.
There were many of us who raised concerns early on. We were labelled as Luddites and conspiracy theorists.
To be honest, I thought the press was very pro-gm mozzies, but credit where credit is due, the same press has reported pertinent facts and now we can see what was going on behind the scenes.
Ahern and Barnard have demonstrated a very serious lack of judgement and should be relieved of any official duties immediately.
It is the politicians or diplomats who have empowered these two that also need to be removed.
I am sure we can count on Mr. McLaughlin’s full cooperation?
Perhaps we should bring in Mr. Clifford to root these people out? He is doing sterling work at Immigration and Customs.
I would like to see some commenters suggest a better idea than what is being tried. When a serious epidemic of mosquito borne disease robs you of a loved one before his or her time perhaps you will be a bit more sympathetic to those who are working to avert this otherwise inevitable disaster. Any of the thousands of visitors, returning Caymanians, foreign workers and illegal immigrants entering the island might well carry a deadly pathogen transmissible another by just two mosqito bites.
The whole program sounds like a mozziescam that was to kill dollars and not mosquitoes .
Quite honestly, since this ‘experiment’ on us unsuspection folks, it has gotten worse! Shame on our Government!
3
5
We clearly need to jail those people who allowed this bull$!#& to go on and for us to be used as Guinea Pigs for Biological warfare experiments. Serious points were raised by HSM lawyers and their attendees at their meetings at Tower it appears no answers were provided.
I would say that too that they need to be jailed , or make sure that they have to find another job after the next election making minimum wage , cause that’s about all some of them could get/worth outside LA .
They just created more mosquitoes.
They create males and males dont bite, whats so horrible about that?
When the government puts their interests before the public’s – the system isn’t workin for the people.
I’d like to know the truth and not guesses. I hope it worked as it did in East End so we can implement it island wide.
What the hell is a “mozzie”?
That’s a thing that sucks blood .
Right, well on this side of the world they’re known as mosquitos.
Just more Government waste… Can be solved by cheap cans of mozzie repellant. I swear these people meet once a month to burn money in a big bonfire pit on the beach.
Can we please have a comment from Dr. William “Bill” Petrie who left the Cayman Islands some months ago as to what the hell was going on during his watch at MRCU ??
He was promoting Oxitec methods on TV and in the courts but now there is clear evidence that even the report submitted to Government Information Services – did not come from MRCU officials but came directly from Oxitec itself.
This report was to support Oxitec getting an $8 – 9 Million dollar contract from the C.I. Government despite failing results in the West Bay district where all these GM mosquitoes were released, most of them female mosquitoes and not males.
Our people were put at risk plain and simple. By the way, did anyone hear about any of the pregnant women in the Cayman Islands who supposedly had Zika, have babies that were deformed or affected at birth ?
Fake News and we all paid for it big time !
failure!!! just like rest of government….
Scam alert 🚨
I think the mosquitoes have grown in size and in numbers since this was done. I had one buzzing around my head last night and for a moment I thought it was the police helicopter.
People are just against what they cant comprehend. I think it is working because since they started their is less aedes aegypti i the hell road area. Their was so much before I used to feed them to my Daddy Longlegs for fun.
This stinks to me! Who was it that initiated this program in West Bay?
The WB bobo’s poached them all out.
When will the Cheif Officer of this Ministry be held responsible for her failed leadership. Jennifer Ahearn have a record of failing just about every entity under her Ministry yet the Deputy Governor continues to praise her. I guess loyalty instead of competence is what he values. This will not stop until she cost the government more millions and Caymanians more jobs. Department of Environmental Health is already costing Caymanians jobs as her and the DG blame the poor garbage men who are overworked and underpaid which leads to low morale and therefore increased sick days. This is a tactic to outsource garbage collection which appears to be supported by both Jennifer and Franz. This will lead to more unemployed Caymanians which leads to many other social issues including children going without lunch. Funny this is what his DG Run was about this year. Well here is a good way to help eradicate hunge DG by just simply keeping Caymanians employed. Then HSA have their security team on leave and paying a private firm that don’t employ Caymanians (due to their low wages offered). Then we allow foreign companies to scam us into projects like this which could have possible harm and additional cost to the Caymanian people and overall general public due to not doing proper research. But wait… This Chief Officer have a history of not reading contracts before releasing the people’s funds such as the CarePay fiasco. Oh but I guess her support to the DG Run and loyalty to the DG is worth more than his lowly paid Caymanian Civil Servants. I do believe that their are good performing leaders in the Civil Service but only the loyal ones are rewarded. It appears the Cayman Islands Government is a TV show and the DG is the lead actor. After all everything is named after him DG Run, DG Award, etc. He is only here for the show and not the real action that is required to make the Cayman Island Government a true success story and not just quoting fancy words like “World-Class”. How about you be a World-Class leader and humble yourself and do the right thing for once by terminating these poor leaders. If you say your not willing to do this then it’s obvious you are part of the problem and need to work on being World-Class. The Civil Service or DG Show I’m sure you prefer that name, will only prosper when you eliminate the weeds and water (upskill, train, invest) in your hard working Civil Servants for the right reasons and not to reward loyalty or to gain self praise. The public is paying a lot of money to see your show and deserves to have A List actors. You can do this Franz! Make the Civil Service great again! Do the right thing and if you can then you know what you need to do.
Helen Wallace, a career mathematician, was never going to reach any other conclusion. Oxitec had stated very early on that there could be an acceptable error rate of 1-2%, which is 10-20,000 per million. As it is a screening system based on body size (with males being smaller) those stunted females that get through are not necessarily capable of flight or survival to their second blood meal (in prep for egg production). She’s likely disappointed that Cayman hasn’t experienced a concurrent spike in microcephaly cases to allow her to revel in, “I told you so’s”. For those that actually live in the tropics, these are serious health threats, and we must continue to try and refine every counter measure that makes sense. The science on this is pretty good. It’s just expensive if we had to pay, and we didn’t.
