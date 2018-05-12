Visitor dies after snorkel trip in George Town

(CNS): A 64-year-old woman who was visiting the Cayman Islands from the United States died Thursday following a snorkelling trip off the coast of George Town. Emergency services responded to a report made about 11:30am that she was in distress in the water at a location off South Church Street. The woman had been snorkelling when she encountered difficulties in the sea and was brought to shore by the leader of the snorkel tour. Despite his efforts and those of the medical emergency personnel to administer CPR, she was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

