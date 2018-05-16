Cover-up over GM mozzie project denied

(CNS): Officials have said emails sent by Nancy Barnard while she was acting director of the Mosquito Research and Control Unit have been distorted and that she was not trying to cover anything up about the controversial genetically modified mosquito pilot. Barnard, who was corresponding with scientists about the results of the MRCU and Oxitec project to release GM Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, denies she was trying to withhold information but was trying to ensure the right information was released. After evidence emerged about disagreements at the unit over the questionable success of the GM mosquitoes pilot programme, MRCU issued a release Wednesday, setting out timelines and issues and finally revealing the costs.

The release came in the wake of a briefing report from the UK-based GeneWatch, which has been sounding the alarm and challenged the efficacy of the bio-engineered insects. The NGO has also raised concerns about the dangers of their release for some time.

While government officials deny any cover-ups, the statement is still ambiguous about the future of the project and any planned further roll out. It also reveals that, despite comments made to CNS by officials yesterday that the costs to government so far have been in kind, it is about to give Oxitec close to $600,000 as it continues to work with the now questionable technology until at least the end of the year.

In the statement Dr Alan Wheeler, the MRCU scientist who raised the concerns about the results and the possible failure of the project, said that the newly re-negotiated contract that the MRCU and Oxitec are now engaged in will evaluate the technique before any national roll-out.

Jim McNelly, the new MRCU director, said the unit and Oxitec are in agreement on how, where and when to proceed with the evaluation but it will be the MRCU’s role to evaluate what success will look like. He said discussions between them have led to the creation of a “sound strategy that includes a range of techniques, which will be enhanced by access to more efficient equipment”, according to the release.

Meanwhile, Barnard explains that emails suggesting she was saying information should be concealed were wrong. “Anyone with whom I have worked will be aware that I am a staunch supporter of openness, accountability and government transparency,” she said in the release. “Rather, I was stating that the public could not be told the report was formulated by a private sector company because this was not the case.”

She explained, “The June 2017 MRCU annual report on the Oxitec project was prepared by MRCU in conjunction with Oxitec under Dr Petrie’s directorship. Dr Wheeler, along with the rest of the MRCU-Oxitec Steering Committee approved and signed off on the contents of that report.”

Category: Local News