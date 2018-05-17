Port boss ‘felt compelled’ by leave request

(CNS): The embattled port director, Clement Reid, told the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) Board he had felt “compelled to agree” to requests by then opposition leader McKeeva Bush, who had repeatedly asked for a specific member of the port staff to accompany him on overseas trips, when he granted 63 days paid leave. In a response in February to the litany of allegations against him revealed by the auditor general, Reid claims he was placed in a “difficult” position and was not “entirely comfortable” but “felt bound to agree” because of who was asking.

The admission comes in a document that was posted briefly on the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands website before being mysteriously removed. It is now in the CNS Library.

The document reveals the full responses Reid gave to the board to allegations outlined by the Office of the Auditor General in a special report that highlighted a catalog of concerns about the mismanagement of the authority.

When asked about his decision to allow a member of staff to take more than two months paid leave over a 12 month period to accompany Bush on various overseas trips to act as his driver, Reid made it clear in his response that he did not feel he had a choice to say no. He said Bush had implied it was official business and Reid believed it was of significant importance.

It was revealed that the same member of staff was later arrested on drug-related charges, and when Reid sought legal advice about whether or not he should be suspended, he raised the issue of his frequent absences on paid leave for Bush and was advised to speak to the board about that leave. He was then told the board was adopting a policy that in future any such requests from MLAs should go through the Protocol Office.

In the same document Reid indicates that the theft of boat engines was not a closed matter and investigations were ongoing. He said that he had never authorised the release of the engines, which were being held at Harbour House Marine. As the probe to discover what happened continued, the director said it was evident that a policy about the port’s assets was required, which was being worked on.

Reid also claims that the more than $130,000 spent on renovations and furniture, which was not tendered, came about because no one considered in the budget the need for new office space for new staff when they came.

At the time, Reid said in his response, he was serving not just as director of the port but deputy director, cargo operations manager, port engineer, facilities manager and project manager and was authorising his own work. He said the aim was to reduce his office and create new offices and a meeting room. In addition, builders found structural problems with his office that had to be tacked on, all of which pushed up the costs.

The director said that since then he has employed a facilities manager so this kind of unapproved spending will not happen again.

In the long response Reid points to a range of issues to justify some of the decisions and the recommendations of consultants Deloitte, who were employed by the board to examine operations. The director paints a picture of a dysfunctional authority that was understaffed and lacked the necessary policies for the management team, but it is also apparent that he blames others for some of his own failings.

