Port boss ‘felt compelled’ by leave request
(CNS): The embattled port director, Clement Reid, told the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) Board he had felt “compelled to agree” to requests by then opposition leader McKeeva Bush, who had repeatedly asked for a specific member of the port staff to accompany him on overseas trips, when he granted 63 days paid leave. In a response in February to the litany of allegations against him revealed by the auditor general, Reid claims he was placed in a “difficult” position and was not “entirely comfortable” but “felt bound to agree” because of who was asking.
The admission comes in a document that was posted briefly on the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands website before being mysteriously removed. It is now in the CNS Library.
The document reveals the full responses Reid gave to the board to allegations outlined by the Office of the Auditor General in a special report that highlighted a catalog of concerns about the mismanagement of the authority.
When asked about his decision to allow a member of staff to take more than two months paid leave over a 12 month period to accompany Bush on various overseas trips to act as his driver, Reid made it clear in his response that he did not feel he had a choice to say no. He said Bush had implied it was official business and Reid believed it was of significant importance.
It was revealed that the same member of staff was later arrested on drug-related charges, and when Reid sought legal advice about whether or not he should be suspended, he raised the issue of his frequent absences on paid leave for Bush and was advised to speak to the board about that leave. He was then told the board was adopting a policy that in future any such requests from MLAs should go through the Protocol Office.
In the same document Reid indicates that the theft of boat engines was not a closed matter and investigations were ongoing. He said that he had never authorised the release of the engines, which were being held at Harbour House Marine. As the probe to discover what happened continued, the director said it was evident that a policy about the port’s assets was required, which was being worked on.
Reid also claims that the more than $130,000 spent on renovations and furniture, which was not tendered, came about because no one considered in the budget the need for new office space for new staff when they came.
At the time, Reid said in his response, he was serving not just as director of the port but deputy director, cargo operations manager, port engineer, facilities manager and project manager and was authorising his own work. He said the aim was to reduce his office and create new offices and a meeting room. In addition, builders found structural problems with his office that had to be tacked on, all of which pushed up the costs.
The director said that since then he has employed a facilities manager so this kind of unapproved spending will not happen again.
In the long response Reid points to a range of issues to justify some of the decisions and the recommendations of consultants Deloitte, who were employed by the board to examine operations. The director paints a picture of a dysfunctional authority that was understaffed and lacked the necessary policies for the management team, but it is also apparent that he blames others for some of his own failings.
why is anybody surprised??? read miller shaw or E&y reports….
the question is why has gig not acted on these reports?
and people wonder why companies prefer to pay permit fees for expats as opposed to ‘free’ locals….
i am sick of the local incompetence and corruption.
McKeeva is still premier of these Islands no matter what Alden says. Nobody with a pair of balls in Government to stand up to this cat with 100 lives.
So he is either lying or so unfeasibly stupid it beggars belief. Either way he is clearly not up to the job.
I did a little research as to the structure of the Port when Clement Reid first took over the Port; an organization that he claims had no executive level to support him; one that he paints as dysfunctional and incompetent. I am going to name them so the public can judge whether Clement is being truthful when he alleges that he had no support and they were dysfunctional.
Deputy Finance – James Parsons CPA qualified
Will Jacobs – Manager of Cargo Ops – more than a decade of experience
Joseph Woods Jr. – Manager of Cruise Ops and Security – 21 year veteran of the police and more than a decade of experience managing cruise operations and security
Sandra Barnett – Human Resources – over 20 years managing CUC HR department and more than a decade managing the HR department at the Port
Chris Krohn – Manage of IT – more than a decade of experience at the Port
Dale Christian – Manager of Cayman Brac – more than two decades of experience with the Port
Bruce Reynolds – Manager of the Cargo Centre – more than a decade of experience at the Port. Worked his way up the ranks.
Bruce Wright – Supervisor of Maintenance – more than three decades in the construction industry
Did anyone hear of any problems at the Port before Clement Reid became Port Director?
Could it be that he wanted people who were new and inexperienced and who he could control? In his report he boldly stated he did not need to consult with the CFO before making salary decisions that ultimately put the Port over budget. Who sounds arrogant and incompetent by that, the CFO or the Port Director? You be the judge.
Hey. Just thought of something. Where is the proof that McKeeva Bush requested the Port worker each and every occasion that he was off? Did anyone check for that? Surely one would have expected that documentation before he signed off on the payment so that he could cover his ass. Could it be that Clement had one request and then used that excuse for all of the other instances? Let’s FOI the Port for all of the requests from McKeeva Bush for each of the dates the Port employee took off and was paid for to see if they exist or if this is just another fat lie by Clement Reid. And if he says it was done via telephone calls, let’s see his call log for those periods. I’ll bet there ain’t any to substantiate his claim, just like his claim that there was an ongoing investigation into the boat engine theft.
This is absolutely amazing! His excuses are amazing! Here he paints the picture of a dysfunctional organization with only one competent person; himself. He claims that he was also acting as Cargo Manager. But Will Jacobs was the same Cargo Manager who he said was not capable enough and so he gave him a one month attachment to Jamaica where he became competent enough to become Deputy of Cargo Operations and then Deputy Director of Logistics. So is he saying that Will Jacobs was so incompetent as Cargo Operations Manager that he had to do that job too? Holy hell, this fellow is an incredible story teller! And the stolen boat engines what probe was he conducting to determine what happened to the engines? He already knew what happened to them. The Auditor General’s report clearly stated that! And the Police states no report was made to them about the engines being stolen! Come on Clement, you need to tell the public who was investigating the stolen engines! Why didn’t you tell the Port employee to return the engines when you were told he had taken them?
The more this unfolds the more incredulous it becomes. How in the hell he ever became Port Director anyway? No wonder the long serving staff no longer like him. He holds them all as incompetent! He needs to and should have been fired immediately. The public demands it. He is a disgrace.
Seems like Reid is grabbing at straws.
What a good friend and a bad Boss , that would feel compelled to leave his department and go overseas for fun . I hope that feel compelled to read everyone of these comments on him and his good relationships with former Opposition.
Ahhhhh…McKeeva once again I see. When will you ever learn?!
Reid got it right – “a dysfunctional authority”, he got it wrong by not taking the blame.
As for Mr Bush, has anyone enquired why he needs a personal driver on his trips, does he think he’s the U.S. President or the Queen of England?. Bush claims it was official business, now we hear his acolyte has been arrested on drugs related charges.This sounds more like Alice in Wonderland than a properly functioning Government.
All charges against the individual were dropped
Mckeeva. Again. You Caymanians cannot complain, when you keep electing the same “barons” over and over and over; and they continue with their unethical practices.
If mckeeva had a conscience he would resign as he has assisted in turning this man into a XXXXX civil servant. He should also be forced to pay back every cent of paid leave. When will the people who keep electing fhim wake up. I hope he is ashamed of himself. What will our Premier do about this, besides hide behind the Port Board! In any other democratic country/ island both Mr. Reid and mckeeva would be relieved of their duties. Any wonder the U.K is treated us so mean, heck our own home grown are doing worse!! So sick of all of them!!
No surprises here folks. McKeeva Bush’s influence and power has always been unlimited and continues today as Speaker of the House. He effectively has Premier Alden McLaughlin and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson at his mercy with their consent. Like Mr. Reid they also accommodate his requests to keep the peace and maintain unity because without him to prop up the government and Premier there would be no ppm led majority and government of national unity.
Do you really think Clement Reid could have said no to him in an environment of persecution and shifting goal posts subject to the “who you are” principles of governance within government? Let’s not pretend to be shocked when multiple examples exist every month and every year. Whatever happened to the Brac paving scandal? The Chief Officer with oversight of the Care Pay scandal is now responsible for the DEH garbage collection scandal and MRCU Oxitec scandals. CAL flights have often been delayed to accommodate ministers who are running late. Does anyone remember when Mr. Jim Bodden had a flight turned around mid flight? Absolute power corrupts absolutely. That is how the politicians have behaved and still behave because it is tolerated and overlooked if it is politically expedient to do so.
Has anyone in a Westminister system ever acted as the Speaker and publicly spoke to government policies and while maintaining the role of a political party leader? The reality of this politically expedient union between Alden and McKeeva is they that need McKeeva, they fear him and they all facilitate his every whim or excuse his antics in order to all keep their positions and power in order to feed all the piggies at the troughs. Third world politics yes but practiced and seemingly accepted by all with a vested interests in certain outcomes. It is the essence of Cayman kind.
Absolutely agree with the 3 of you. And the sad part is, the sheeple in West Bay will vote him back in. Only way his influence of f**kery will end is when the reaper takes him but knowing the reaper, he’s probably afraid of Big Mac too.
