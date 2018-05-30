CAL employee admits ganja smuggling in US
(CNS): Corey James Miller (29) has pleaded guilty to drug smuggling in a Florida federal court after the Cayman Airways worker was arrested last month at Miami Airport in what is suspected to be a long-running smuggling conspiracy. US court records indicate that Miller, who is from George Town, was arrested at the departure gate along with a second man, who is believed to be an American citizen, after trying to smuggle almost three kilos of ganja in laundry powder boxes in the men’s luggage.
The details of the case were published by US officials last week after Miller appeared in court and made admissions on 18 May. He is expected to be sentenced in June for the conspiracy, which prosecutors say has been going on since January.
Earlier this month customs officers here in Cayman revealed they had also arrested a Cayman Airways employee as well as two of its own customs officers in connection with a drug conspiracy. While the cases are believed to be related, Collector of Customs Charles Clifford has refused to comment further on that case as investigations are continuing.
