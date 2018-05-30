CAL employee admits ganja smuggling in US

| 30/05/2018 | 13 Comments
Cayman News Service

Security officers at Miami Airport find drugs in washing powder boxes in suspected Cayman-connected drug smuggling conspiracy

(CNS): Corey James Miller (29) has pleaded guilty to drug smuggling in a Florida federal court after the Cayman Airways worker was arrested last month at Miami Airport in what is suspected to be a long-running smuggling conspiracy. US court records indicate that Miller, who is from George Town, was arrested at the departure gate along with a second man, who is believed to be an American citizen, after trying to smuggle almost three kilos of ganja in laundry powder boxes in the men’s luggage.

The details of the case were published by US officials last week after Miller appeared in court and made admissions on 18 May. He is expected to be sentenced in June for the conspiracy, which prosecutors say has been going on since January.

Earlier this month customs officers here in Cayman revealed they had also arrested a Cayman Airways employee as well as two of its own customs officers in connection with a drug conspiracy. While the cases are believed to be related, Collector of Customs Charles Clifford has refused to comment further on that case as investigations are continuing.

  1. Anonymous says:
    30/05/2018 at 3:20 pm

    Gain – Now with a bonus 10 years in prison!




    6



    0
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    30/05/2018 at 1:44 pm

    I agree, we need to accept that our own are also heavily involved with helping to destroy our islands.

    Hard and long time served would be good and then charge him when ‘conspiracy to import’ when he returns!

    Signed
    A Caymanian




    21



    1
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    30/05/2018 at 1:26 pm

    Customs mess…slowest and worst civil serv dept around




    19



    1
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    30/05/2018 at 1:19 pm

    U.S. Federal Prison soon come. Stupid or Greedy?




    12



    0
    Reply
  5. Bertie :B says:
    30/05/2018 at 1:18 pm

    In Big trouble now man , they don’t mess around with this crap in America ,Just having the word conspiracy added to your charges means they are gonna hit you for hard time .




    17



    0
    Reply
  6. Relieved says:
    30/05/2018 at 1:02 pm

    Well I am relieved that he is not from Jamaica. I am tired of Jamaicans being labeled as Drug Pushers.




    15



    8
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      30/05/2018 at 2:59 pm

      Don’t type so fast, Caymanians will find a way to blame Jamaican’s for the actions of this Caymanian. You just wait and see.

      Signed,

      Caymanian




      4



      0
      Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    30/05/2018 at 10:59 am

    He’s not from G.T.

    He’s from E.E.




    14



    4
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      30/05/2018 at 1:10 pm

      NS!!




      9



      3
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      30/05/2018 at 1:17 pm

      Like it even matters which district he’s from. He’s CAYMANIAN.




      35



      2
      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        30/05/2018 at 3:01 pm

        Actually, he as a Bracca so that means he’s not Caymanian either as those people think Bracca is their nationality.




        3



        3
        Reply
    • No State Citizen says:
      30/05/2018 at 2:39 pm

      What difference does that make?
      Perhaps CNS should just write that he is a resident of the Cayman Islands because whenever things happen, people are always quick to point out that “they are an expatriate” or “they are not from Cayman” or “they are Jamaican”
      The point is that the man was caught smuggling drugs and he admitted to it.
      Does it really matter if he is from EE, GT, BT, WB, NS, Cayman Brac or Little Cayman?




      2



      0
      Reply

