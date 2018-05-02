Second customs officer arrested in latest drug case

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Customs Department is another man down after a second officer was arrested last night in connection with the latest probe at the department into suspected drug smuggling. The man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to import ganja into the Cayman Islands, which follows the arrest of a female customs officer and a Cayman Airways employee earlier this week in the same case. Officials from Customs Narcotics Enforcement said the inquiry into the conspiracy continues, along with other related customs offences.

The number of customs officers suspended or who have been fired or forced out in recent years is considerable, as legal cases crawl through the courts, and it is not yet clear if the suspensions and firings are having an impact on the overall resources of the department. However, Deputy Collector of Customs Jeff Jackson said officers would continue probing allegations of criminal and administrative misconduct at the department.

“As stated so often before, the overwhelming majority of our staff work hard and make sacrifices every day to keep our country safe from threats to our national security, and this latest arrest of another Customs Officer should not in any way negatively reflect on the integrity, commitment and dedication of those hardworking staff,” Jackson stated in the wake of the latest report.

