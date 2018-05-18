Public asked to weigh in on school inspections

(CNS): The Office of Education Standards (OES) is calling on the general public to offer input, thoughts and comments on the new schools inspection framework. The office will be holding district meetings and conducting social media polls via the government Facebook page to encourage educators, parents and community members to weigh in on plans for a new regime regarding expectation of standards in Cayman’s public and private schools.

Education remains a hot topic for government and Chief Inspector Peter Carpenter, who developed the new proposed framework based on input from members of the Educational Council, principals and school staff, said they want the public’s input.

“The idea is to provide educators, parents and community members with the standards, goals and

expectations prior to an inspection, so that all stakeholders understand and agree upon what ‘excellent’ looks like,” he said.

The framework, which is available in the CNS Library, applies to all schools and aims to organise the goals of the education system into six areas: student achievement, personal and social development, effective teaching, curriculum quality, safety and support of students, and school leadership.

During the previous PPM administration, when Tara Rivers held the education portfolio, a series of major baseline inspections were carried out that revealed some damning results regarding standards and achievements in schools. Since then, the education department has been working towards improving education standard across all schools.

The inspection regime was also considered an area that needed reform. This is among the proposals in this new document, which will be discussed at the district meetings set for the next two weeks.

The district meetings start on Wednesday, 23 May in Cayman Brac. Most are scheduled to begin at 6:00pm, with the exception of the Bodden Town meeting, which starts at 6:30 pm.

The schedule is as follows:

Cayman Brac Wednesday 23 May Creek and Spot PS Lunchroom West Bay Monday 28 May Sir John A. Cumber PS Library George Town Tuesday 29 May John Gray HS School Hall East End Wednesday 30 May East End PS School Hall Bodden Town* Thursday 31 May Bodden Town PS School Hall North Side Friday 1st June Edna Moyle PS Munley Miller Hall

