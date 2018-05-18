Drugs and gun earn ‘gang target’ 8 years in jail

(CNS): Javier Howell, who has been subjected to assault and bullying at HMP Northward because he has been perceived by gang members in the prison as an informant, was handed an eight-year prison term Wednesday following his conviction for an illegal gun and more than 120 grams of cocaine. The 26-year-old local man from Savannah pleaded guilty to the charges. Police had tracked a car seen on CCTV at a murder scene in October 2016 to his girlfriend’s apartment and recovered an adapted blank firing pistol, ammunition and cocaine in the vehicle.

During the murder investigation, the weapon found in Howell’s car was ruled out as the gun used to kill Justin Manderson at Seven Mile Shops. But Howell, who was placed on remand following his arrest, was interviewed in that still unsolved gang-related killing as a witness, which led to him becoming the target of local gangsters.

Although the gun found in Howell’s car was loaded and considered by prosecutors in the case as a lethal barrel weapon, drawing a mandatory minimum of seven years, the court heard that when officers in the case test fired the weapon, it exploded. It was also concluded that there was no evidence that the weapon was ever used in any crime.

While Howell had claimed the weapon and drugs were forced on him by people associated with the gang-related feud that led to the killing of Manderson, the crown did not accept his claim that he was under duress.

However, the court heard that Howell has been attacked in the jail on more than one occasion and that he is subject to ongoing threats and bullying by other inmates, who have treated him as what was described in court as a “grass and a rat”. Howell, who has served more than 18 months on remand since his arrest in October 2016 and suffers from mental health problems, will now face serving another six years alongside those who appear to wish him harm.

The judge concluded that while Howell may claim he was under pressure to take possession of the gun and drugs, there were ways he could have reported this to the police without being considered a “grass”.

The judge handed Howell an eight-year term for the gun because his decision to plead guilty did not come at the earliest opportunity and he had originally denied the allegations. However, he had admitted possessing the significant quantity of cocaine, with intent to supply, shortly after he was charged.

As a result, the judge, who had determined that twelve years was appropriate for that amount of narcotics, gave him full credit, cutting the term to eight years. The judge ordered that both eight-year terms as well as an additional twelve-month sentence for the ammunition should run concurrently.

Category: Courts, Crime