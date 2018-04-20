Ghost net recovered headed for recycling

(CNS) UPDATED: The Department of the Environment has confirmed that the ‘ghost net’ which was floating off the coast of the Cayman Islands over the last week, has been successfully recovered and is now waiting to be shipped off island for recycling. The net was towed to Harbour House Marine, Friday, by Captain Charles Ebanks, who discovered the gruesome fish graveyard yesterday, along with DoE staff. Ebanks had secured it to a mooring in the Rum Point channel overnight and the net was bundled tight with ropes before it was brought to shore.DoE Deputy Director Scott Slaybaugh told CNS Thursday night that Ebanks had found the net off the north coast of Grand Cayman and, as feared, it was caught on the reef. Ebanks was able to drag it off and secured it to a mooring until it could be brought in this morning. The tangled and twisted ball of abandoned net has ensnared hundreds of fish and has become an international news story.

Following news of the discovery by staff from a local watersports operator while they were out fishing Monday, the DoE had used the reported coordinates to try to find the drifting ghost net via an aerial search with the help of the MRCU plane. But a combination of currents and changing weather made the hunt near impossible, and so an alert was issued to all sea and air traffic in the area to help track down the net to stop it gobbling up more fish.

The DoE had said it was like looking for a needle in a haystack and conservationists were despondent that the net would not be found and would continue its deadly trawl through the ocean. News that it has been found has therefore come as a great relief.

In the meantime, the existence of this ghost net has made headlines around the world, highlighting an increasingly common situation in the oceans. The issue of abandoned and lost nets has been of concern to conservationists for some time and is just one of a growing number of threats to marine life.

With the recovery of this ghost net, marine scientists may now learn how long it has been in the sea and where it may have come from, as well as answer questions about the negative impact abandoned nets have on our oceans.

