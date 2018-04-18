Abandoned tangled net ensnares 100s of fish

(CNS): Boats, planes and all the relevant authorities around the region have been alerted to a twisted and tangled ball of abandoned fishing net, estimated to be at least 40ft across and 40ft deep, that is drifting somewhere off the Cayman coast. The so-called “ghost net” has ensnared hundreds of fish and is gobbling up more as it is carried along on ocean currents. Officials from the Department of Environment have issued the alerts to sea and air traffic in the area to help track it down because, despite conducting a visual air search with the help of the MRCU plane yesterday, the net has not been located.

The gruesome ocean trap was first sighted Monday by fishermen and staff from a watersports operator, who passed the information on to the DoE just before sunset. Based on estimated coordinates received from those fishermen, DoE staff estimated the trajectory of the net based on sea current and established a search area on Tuesday morning.

But DoE Deputy Director Scott Slaybaugh, who was part of that reconnaissance team looking for the ghost net, said that a change in the weather thwarted efforts to find it.

“We conducted a search yesterday with the help of the Mosquito Unit’s plane based on the coordinates we had, but the weather has changed significantly since it was spotted on Monday and we just can’t locate it,” Slaybaugh told CNS, as he thanked the MRCU spray plane and the team that conducted the extensive search. (See flight log here)

“It’s like looking for a needle in a haystack,” Slaybaugh added.

Slaybaugh explained that although it was only around a mile off the coast of Grand Cayman when it was first spotted, the currents and recent weather changes made it almost impossible to calculate where it was Wednesday, some 48 hours after that first sighting. But he said that the DoE was very keen to bring the net ashore because the longer it drifts, the more fish it will ensnare.

Marine experts are also very concerned about the potential of the net being caught on a reef.

Slaybaugh said that the DoE had received plenty of offers to help bring in the ghost net but finding it was proving very challenging. However, an alert has been issued to everyone on the water as well as air-traffic controllers, who are alerting pilots as well in the hope that someone sees it from the air. “It is our goal to remove the net from the sea,” he added.

It is understood that the people who found the net had attempted to drag it in to shore but it was far too big and heavy for their boat. Dominick Martin-Mayes, a diving instructor who was one of the first people to come across the net, told the Independent that he had jumped in the water to get a closer look and was shocked at what he saw.

“It took my breath away — the first thing I saw was the juvenile oceanic whitetip” he said. “We did what we could to free some of the trapped life but most of it was already dead.”

No one knows exactly how long the net has been drifting or where it came from but the number of dead fish, including sharks, ensnared in the twisted net along with the growth of algae indicates that it’s likely to be months rather than weeks. Slaybaugh said that this was not an isolated incident and that abandoned ghost nets are a major problem across the world’s oceans and another man-made threat to marine life.

