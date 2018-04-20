Cayman Brac well-water contaminated

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has issued a warning to residents of Watering Place, Cayman Brac after officials found high levels of faecal bacteria contamination in the well water as a result of what could be sewage seepage. Officials urged people not to use well water for drinking, bathing, brushing teeth, cooking, hand-washing and washing of utensils until further notice. The affected areas include Poppy Lane, Mary Eli Road and Plaza Drive. Seven out of eight water samples from the water in these areas have turned up “unsatisfactory levels of E. Coli and other coliform bacteria,” official have said.

Although a piped water project on the Brac is well underway not all homes are connected to the system so many residents are still dependent on tanks and wells. The DoEH is urging the residents of the affected areas to also boil water from rain catchment tanks.

Patience Eke, Environmental Health Officer, for Cayman Brac explained that tests were taken from the areas last Friday (13 April) after several residents of Watering Place complained about sewage like odours emanating from their well water. “After 24 hours of incubation, seven of those samples showed unsatisfactory levels of E. Coli and other coliform bacteria,” she said.

Follow up tests conducted in the DEH’s main laboratory in Grand Cayman on Tuesday confirmed these initial results. The DEH has since sought the assistance of the Water Authority to conduct further tests to confirm the source of the contamination.

The presence of E coli and coliform bacteria in the water is an indication of faecal contamination usually as a result of improper disposal of sewage, officials said in a release Friday evening. No one has yet confirmed how sewage has made it into the local well-water.

Residents are warned that if it becomes extremely necessary to utilise well water it must be boiled and disinfected with domestic, non-fragrant bleach at a ratio of one teaspoon to every five gallons of water. The public is being warned not to disinfect the water in the well as it is difficult to estimate the quantity of water in the well and the potency of the disinfectant may be significantly reduced, officials stated.

The DoEH said people can get more information from its laboratory by telephone at 949-6696 or by email at [email protected].

