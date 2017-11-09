Police looking for latest stolen car

(CNS): A grey 1994 Honda Integra, registration 111 681, is the latest car to be stolen. The vehicle was parked in Windermere Street in George Town and the police said it had been there for some ten days. The owners reported the theft just before 5:00pm yesterday, Wednesday 8 November, after they discovered the car missing. The car theft is currently being investigated by officers in George Town.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police