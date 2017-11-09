Police looking for latest stolen car
(CNS): A grey 1994 Honda Integra, registration 111 681, is the latest car to be stolen. The vehicle was parked in Windermere Street in George Town and the police said it had been there for some ten days. The owners reported the theft just before 5:00pm yesterday, Wednesday 8 November, after they discovered the car missing. The car theft is currently being investigated by officers in George Town.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Juat more of the same bored-with-themsleves-crime-causing-punks-bass-thumping-losers-tinted-windows-drug-dealer-wanna be from a certain culture. Enough of these lazy parasites-low-life-rapper-legend-in their-own-mind polluting the natural island sounds and spinning the wheels on their cheeky modded out cars made of parts from stolen vehicles…. they have destroyed the peace for which this island once was world wide famous.
Yet another car with no front plate and illegal tint. Too many of them around to tell the difference. They should all be being stopped as a matter of course but of course the police…
Did you read the caption? This is similar to the stolen car, not the stolen car.
Have you looked on the road? Have you looked at the law? Have you looked at how much we spend on police?
Yet Another stolen Honda? Told you all they should be banned from this island …………I rest my case!
Ban Hondas and they will steal Toyotas. The problem is not in the brand of car but the greed fueled and despicable reasons people would want to use a stolen car. Cough cough home invasions
Hondas are good reliable cars. Unfortunately, they are also the choice of a great many morons. It was the Civics for a long time, but now the Accord is the car to have for the aspirational Caribbean Formula 1 driver.
These cars get crashed, these cars then get stolen for parts. I reckon this Integra is done for.
but now the Accord is the car to have for the aspirational Caribbean Formula 1 driver. .. what about the BMWs?
i like how you people believe banning the honda brand will make a difference. like the other guys says the will just go to toyota or maybe for or maybe bmw or maybe chevy or maybe mazda … etc … grow up
The Racket: Go steal that car and take that part you can’t afford to buy with the cash. Then park it in the bush
Same type of car as before if I’m not mistaken.
