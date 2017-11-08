Rivers points to foreclosure conflicts

(CNS): The financial services minister denied that government is ignoring the issue of banks foreclosing on people’s home loans and the excessive fees that some of the institutions are charging customers, as she said that she has already met with the bankers association about these issues. Tara Rivers said that all the fees charged by banks are now on the CIMA website, bringing transparency and customer power to the issue. But she pointed to a lot more challenges surrounding the problem of foreclosures. “Banks lend money for profit,” the minister told the Legislative Assembly Monday, and they have “a legitimate expectation” to get it back.

Over the last few years the previous PPM administration has been widely criticised for not acting to protect people’s homes. Government has been accused of downplaying the problem and the numbers of people impacted. They were also criticised for pointing an accusatory finger at the borrowers for failing to manage their cash rather than the lenders for wanting to pull the loan deals and get their money back within a short period of default, regardless of the circumstances of the borrower.

The speed with which some banks move to foreclose has been widely reported on CNS, in the broader press, on talk radio and TV, social media, by candidates on the campaign trail and in the LA during the budget debate.

Despite efforts by borrowers who defaulted on a few payments to try to make up the arrears, the lending institutions are quick to repossess the homes and put them on the market, often way below their true value, to recoup the remainder of a loan, even when they has historically been good payers.

For people who suddenly hit hard times, almost always as a result of either a divorce or losing their job, what many see as the callous approach by the banks of selling their homes from under them, even after just a few months in default, has been of particular concern. This more so following repeated reports that attempts by borrowers and others on their behalf to talk to the banks and find a solution have often been ignored.

Some MLAs and victims of the foreclosures have suggested that legislation to introduce defined legal mortgages specifically for home loans is needed, as a mortgage law could help protect defaulters for longer, giving them time to catch up and not lose the equity they may have in their homes. At present most people in Cayman do not have mortgages but instead have ordinary loans secured against the home.

Speaking in the budget debate, Rivers said government had heard these concerns and did recognise the reality of the foreclosure issue for those experiencing it or struggling to keep homes they have worked hard to acquire. But she said there was a difficult tension that had to be acknowledged.

The minister warned that if the lending institution does not have a legitimate right to recover what they lend, then they will stop lending in this market, making it very hard for people to borrow the money they need to buy a house. She said the balance between lender and borrower would always be tense because the banks want their money and the people want to keep their homes.

Rivers said she was looking at ways to deal with these competing interests. In the short term government is proposing that the banks or lending institutions make the terms and conditions on which they lend more public so that consumers understand what they are committing to when borrowing money against a home.

For the medium term she indicated there could be legislative intervention. But, she said, the issue crossed multiple laws, such as those dealing with land and property and banking legislation, so government was going to ask the Law Reform Commission to look at the pieces of legislation currently dealing with buying a home and the financing for it to make recommendations for possible legislative reform.

“We must be mindful of the competing interests,” Rivers said. “To rush into a legislative fix without doing the research may result in unintended consequences, but we will be exploring options.”

Having met with CIMA, Rivers said that action was being taken on the issue of charges and fees, which has become another area of contention for the public at large. Stories of people being charged as much as $10 in fees to cash cheques as little as $25, among other things, has resulted in the publication of a consolidated list of bank fees on CIMA’s website. She said people will be able to compare charges, empowering consumers because they can see who is charging what.

See Rivers’ full contribution to the debate on CIGTV below:

Category: Policy, Politics