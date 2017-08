(CNS): A George Town woman was due in court Thursday, facing charges of inflicting GBH and wounding in connection with a stabbing at her home Tuesday. Police say the 35-year-old woman stabbed her partner with a kitchen knife. She was arrested after police answered the 911 call to the couple’s home. The man was reportedly stabbed several times but the RCIPS has not yet revealed his current status of health.

Category: Courts, Crime