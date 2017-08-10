Man robs school of registration fees

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for a man who made off with cash stolen from a George Town private school on Thursday morning at around 8:30. Officers were called to Truth for Youth, on Walkers Road by the junction of Goring Avenue, around 45 minutes later and learned that a man posing as a parent had pushed a member of staff to the ground before grabbing money that had been collected from other parents for registration fees.

According to the police report, the man had pretended to be interested in registering a child at the school before he knocked the staff member over, took the money and fled in the direction of Boilers Road. An RCIPS spokesperson said the only description available of the suspect is that he is brown-skinned, and was wearing a purple shirt and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

