Man robs school of registration fees
(CNS): Police are on the lookout for a man who made off with cash stolen from a George Town private school on Thursday morning at around 8:30. Officers were called to Truth for Youth, on Walkers Road by the junction of Goring Avenue, around 45 minutes later and learned that a man posing as a parent had pushed a member of staff to the ground before grabbing money that had been collected from other parents for registration fees.
According to the police report, the man had pretended to be interested in registering a child at the school before he knocked the staff member over, took the money and fled in the direction of Boilers Road. An RCIPS spokesperson said the only description available of the suspect is that he is brown-skinned, and was wearing a purple shirt and a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Not to discount the gravity of this theft, but how many households would actually be paying private school tuition in cash, and how many schools still accept blocks of cash like that, and then leave those stacks of bills exposed and unattended during the course of office duties? Seems really odd and unusual to me in the year 2017. Is the school accountant supposed to show up at their bank, like “el Chapo”, to deposit thousands in untraceable cash?!? Which bank accepts that situation?
Not sure about this school, but I do know of other schools that do not have Debit Card machines and only accept cash or cheque. So yeah, this happens. The article says they were collecting registration fees not a years worth of tuition.
Truth for Youth is an old school traditional school so this is no surprise. As a graduate, I can confirm that the tuition would be paid in cash as the school board and management are very trusting god-fearing individuals. Times have changed, crime is on the rise, but the TFYS still believes that there is good in everyone. Maybe this will open their eyes.
Getting worse minute by minute. Hey the powers that be “keep hiding your heads in the sand”, keep buildings roads to now where”, “keep wanting another 40 thousand people on these islands” “keep wasting time, energy and money on these PR and Status want to be” …… We are in big trouble.
Who was going to know that moneys was at a school? This one looks pretty easy for the Detective.
PPM’s Cayman.
This has never happened in 50 years , says that things are gone to the dogs . But this sounds like someone knew where the money was and who had it .
School it’s time to change and put in some tuff security guard .
But I really believe that someone wanted to get their child tuition refunded .
I hope that they get the scumbag that robbed the School and trying to deprive children of their education .
These parents can afford to pay another time.
They are also causing the traffic in the morning.
All these stay home moms with kids causing traffic half way the island.
You are a poor example of a human being to make such an obscene statement as the above. Please leave our island as you are so unhappy with things.
They cause the traffic and could not care less if people get late for work.
You are one of our problems in this society…
The man can afford to pay his time in a cell like the dog he is.
Can afford to pay again??? You are obviously condoning robbery!! Was it you that stole the money?? What an attitude! These parents work hard to pay for their children’s education, it’s not given to them on a plate. A few more Caymanians should take a leaf out of these hard working people’s books and educate the likes of you. Maybe then there wouldn’t be so much crime in Cayman.
Big fat ugly troll 8.45. Jealous too.
Are you stupid. Your comments should never be published. You are an idiot.
I agree completely.
Is it fair that only the wealthy have access to expensive schools and health care ?
Because that is how our americanized society has become.
The children of a gardener should have the same rights as those of an accountant. But in reality that is not the case.
Well…actually, if the gardener isn’t Caymanian their kids will have to go to private school too!
Obviously you are not paying for any of your kid’s education for you to make a comment like that. Please keep your negative comments to yourself.
If those expensive CCTVs were worth the money spent, then most of our woes would be solved. They serve a purpose all over the world, but not in the Cayman Islands. Who is responsible and where is the accountability?
Eric Bush, who was rewarded with an office in the UK.
Hmm, so not a Canadian, British or American problem?? Why is there so much hostility to these people in Cayman since they don’t seem to committ many crimes (I’ve only bee here nine months).
“These people”? Would you care to name the nationality of “these people” that you refer to or do you wish to keep us guessing?
The only physical description given was that the suspect was brown-skinned. If you take that to mean absolutely no chance of it being a Canadian, British or American then you shouldn’t have to look far to see why Xenophobia exists in Cayman and elsewhere. All this considering there was not a single comment on this post suggesting anyone thought it to be a foreign national. With that line of thinking, I’d say you’ve brought in some prejudices of your own (and you’ve only been here nine months).
It is pure frustration if you knew that your brother was a thief and you had to constantly apologize for his actions. So one way to rationalize it is to pretend that furiners are the historical cause and not your brothers in the present.
They have brown skinned people in other countries too. You are a moron trying to stir things up. It is not helpful
Leave then, or is the money too good?
Called bigotry & jealousy!
