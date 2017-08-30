Land list published with PAC report

(CNS): Following a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee earlier this month, PAC Chair Ezzard Miller was able to secure a copy of what has, until now, been the secret list of land parcels that the government plans to sell off. The fact that the government had not revealed the potential sales to the public and was discussing them behind closed doors compounded what was already a controversial issue, as many people no longer see the need for the property to be sold.

But the list of more than 80 properties, three of which have already been sold, is now in the public domain, allowing the people to see exactly which parcels of land government plans to sell or has sold. Most of the plots, which are located across all three islands and all districts, ranging from beachfront tourism zoned plots to slim land-locked parcels without access, have not been sold.

Miller and other members of the PAC queried the decision by government to press ahead with the sale, even though the government now has a surplus, having stabilised the once precarious finances.

The Office of the Auditor General has recommended that government divest land it does not need for operational purposes as a legitimate way of raising cash, but highlighted the need to follow process and ensure that the public purse gets value for money.

In its report about government land in 2015, the OAG found that some 279 pieces of property owned by the government from its inventory of around 575 were non-operational. The chief valuation officer had told the auditors that some land owned by government was a liability.

Government owns the land for a variety of reasons, for example as a result of seizure for debts under the companies law or taken from developers who have not fulfilled their obligation to set aside public land on specific developments. But the OAG also found that in some cases government had purchased land under the political direction of ministers and had paid too much for it.

As a result, the fact that government has until now kept the proposed land sales out of the public domain has led to concerns about possible backroom deals.

The list is now public, and although there is no indication that government intends to do a wider public consultation on the sell-off, people can now contact their MLAs or the minister responsible for lands, Julianna O’Connor-Connolly.

See the list here: Parcels of land that government plans to sell The full PAC report is in the CNS Library here

