Driver admits causing death a year after smash

(CNS): Anthony W. Scott (23) has admitted causing the death of former NRA employee, Thomas Rupert Hubbell (44), after a road crash that happened more than a year ago. Hubbell sustained a serious head injury in the smash, which happened on Shamrock Road, near to Spotts Dock, in June last year, and was in a coma until he died last month. Scott was driving a white Toyota Tercel when it collided with a wooden utility pole.

He was also badly injured as both men were trapped in the car and had to be cut free by fire crews. After he recovered Scott was charged with dangerous driving, but the charges have since been revised and on Friday he pleaded guilty to causing Hubbell’s death as a result of careless driving.

Scott was bailed to return to court in October for sentencing.

