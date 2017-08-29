Aeriel spraying underway ahead of peak mozzie season

(CNS): The Mosquito Control and Research Unit (MRCU) has begun its seasonal aerial operations over mosquito breeding swamps in the Sister Islands and Grand Cayman. The familiar red and white plane will be spraying across Little Cayman and Cayman Brac from today, 29 August, to 1 September and island-wide in Grand Cayman from 4 to 15 September. Officials said the operations will involve low-level flights during the mornings and late afternoons. The MRCU aircraft will drop pellets designed to stop the swamp mosquito larvae developing in water, which will be activated when the rains begin. The local swamp mosquitoes do not carry disease, but bite and are a pest throughout the islands, especially during the peak season of September and October.

This work is separate and apart from the bio-engineering project in West Bay, where genetically modified Aedes aegypti are still being released in order to combat the invasive bug that is instrumental in transmitting a catalogue of dangerous diseases, from dengue fever to the zika virus. Officials recently confirmed to CNS that plans are still underway for the island-wide roll-out, which is expected to start early next year and is also expected to create a range of new jobs and career paths for Caymanians wishing to enter the science field.

CNS contacted the MRCU for an update on the impact of the GM mosquitoes that have been released in the project area compared to the control site and we are still awaiting a response.

For further information about the aerial operation and daily schedules, visit MRCU’s Facebook page, or call 949-2557.

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature