Travel agents weather the internet storm

(CNS Business): With all the online options for booking flights and hotels, it would be understandable to think that the days of the good, old-fashioned bricks-and-mortar travel agent have gone the way of the dodo. But while the rise of travel websites has siphoned off business and thinned the market somewhat, Cayman is still home to agencies offering one-stop-shop services. Two companies in particular, which have been around more than three decades and thus predate the web onslaught, seem to have weathered the internet storm and maintained a comfortable niche for themselves among the travelling public.

Category: Local News