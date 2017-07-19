Taxi driver arrested in fatal collision

(CNS): A 69-year-old man from Bodden Town has been arrested for causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the fatal collision that killed Dr Vary Anetta Jones-Leslie (62). The taxi driver was arrested yesterday evening, 18 July, just before 7:00pm and has since been released on bail, police said. A regular visiting physician to the Cayman Islands hospital, Dr Jones-Leslie was struck by a taxi outside the airport shortly after arriving in Cayman from Jamaica.

The doctor, who was based in Spanish Town in Jamaica but was a regular locum in Cayman, was very badly injured and died Tuesday morning. Since then, official tributes have been pouring in from officials here and the people who worked with Dr Jones-Leslie at the women’s clinic.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell, who has ultimate responsibility for the airport, has vowed to addressed any potential road safety problems on the airport perimeter road in an effort to prevent further tragedies.

Category: Crime, Police