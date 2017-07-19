Doctor was regular visitor to Cayman hospital

(CNS): The death of Dr Vary Anetta Jones-Leslie has hit many people hard in Cayman as the doctor was a regular visitor to the local hospital, where she was much loved by patients and colleagues alike. Dr Jones-Leslie had been a locum at the HSA’s Women’s Health Clinic for several years and was well known in the local health service. In a statement following the announcement of her death Tuesday morning, the Health Services Authority said the impact on staff was “immeasurable”.

The doctor was knocked down outside the airport by a taxi shortly after she arrived from Jamaica for another temporary assignment at the hospital. But instead of going there to work, she was taken by ambulance with serious injuries and died Tuesday morning.

Health Services Authority CEO Lizzette Yearwood extended “sincere condolences to her husband, family and colleagues and friends both in the Cayman Islands and elsewhere during this difficult time”. She said that the medical staff who attended to Dr Jones-Leslie, including Dr James Akinwunmi, “worked under very difficult emotional circumstances”.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the tragedy and that the circumstances were “extremely hard for everyone in the health sector”.

Offering his condolences, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell reiterated his commitment to address safety issues at the airport, which he said was the highest priority.

“While accidents can happen even with all of the necessary protocols being in place, I am committed to doing everything possible to prevent a reoccurrence of this terrible tragedy happening in the future. The ministry will therefore be speaking with the relevant authorities to identify what, if any, additional measures can be taken to improve road safety and to make the pedestrian areas around the airport safer,” he added.

