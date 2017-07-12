Scammers try to lure charity with hotel con

(CNS): The RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit is issuing another alert to people about online scammers following a report yesterday from a charity that was almost taken in by a scam. Police said that a Cayman-based non-profit received an invitation to a legitimate conference in the US and offered free airfare. The charity was directed to what appeared to be a legitimate hotel website, www.raymysuiteatlantahotel.com, to book a room for the conference. But according to the website, rooms for the hotel, claiming to be in Atlanta, Georgia, can only be paid for by using a money transfer company, such as Western Union or MoneyGram. The website also contains spelling and grammatical errors.

Police said the fraud appears to be operated from West Africa, and they have passed the details of the incident to the US authorities for further investigation.

The complainant became suspicious of the payment instructions and informed the police before making any booking, so no money was lost as a result of the attempted scam.

“The police are asking member of the public to the vigilant of scamming cyber-crimes such as these and are asking that any such encounters be reported to the police so that the persons responsible can be dealt with,” an RCIPS spokesperson stated.

Category: Crime, Police