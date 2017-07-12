Public input wanted on immigration reform

(CNS): The premier’s immigration ministry is calling on the public to weigh in on the government’s proposed overhaul of immigration through an online survey and a chance to submit their comments. Officials from the new ministry, which is working on the PPM campaign promise to create a National Human Resources Department, revealed that Deloitte has been engaged to provide and assess the survey.

CNS has asked how much the local consultants are being paid for the work, as the easily created survey is a four-part questionnaire hosted by Survey Monkey, and is awaiting a response. Depending on whether the participant is a small or larger employer, a local worker or permit holder, they are directed to a slightly different survey range, from eight to over two dozen questions.

Most questions are about participants’ opinions on the efficiency and efficacy of the existing system, the results of which are likely to be predictable, but there is also an opportunity for comment and direct input at the end of each questionnaire.

In a press release Wednesday, officials said the goal was to get the public to take part in the reform project and help shape improvements to the services offered by the Department of Immigration (DOI).

In his new role as immigration minister, Premier Alden McLaughlin said the survey provided an opportunity for members of the public to guide government on the changes they would like to see to provide a more efficient, customer-centric experience.

“This review is the first of many stages in establishing a National Human Resources Department within the government that will seek to combine the work of the Department of Labour, as well as manage the granting of work permits, while also ensuring that Caymanians successfully attain employment,” McLaughlin said, adding that the review would bolster border security and enforcement.

Encouraging members of the public to share their feedback, the chief officer in the human resources and immigration ministry, Wesley Howell, said the online survey would allow people to express their thoughts and opinions about their relationships with the DOI “and provide details for opportunities and areas of improvement”.

Government is hoping to achieve a shift in the way public services are delivered within each section of the DoI by encouraging stakeholders to provide feedback on what they need to develop a sustainable delivery model of immigration services, a release on the matter stated.

Officials said the survey was structured to collect input in response to various questions, and would serve as an important tool in the process of leveraging public feedback to design the strategic and policy direction for the DoI.

The issue of immigration remains one of the most controversial issues for government, as no one — employees, work permit holders, Caymanian workers or the unemployed —seems to think it is working for them. Bosses moan about the bureaucracy, inefficiency, time-lines and unpredictability of the system and the law; work permit holders believe it leaves them open to abuse and exploitation, while many Caymanians say the entire system discriminates against them and has been responsible for driving down wages and driving up local unemployment numbers.

There are many aspects to the immigration system, which now goes well beyond border control and to the very heart of the local economy and business community, since the system controls all expatriate labour and the issuance of work permits, which gives it significant power over the entire work force.

While the PPM’s promise to separate labour from border security might be a first step to sorting out the myriad problems surrounding immigration, it won’t be an easy task to find long-term permanent solutions that will meet the conflicting issues surrounding the local labour market and the progression of locals once they are in work.

All information provided by survey respondents will be anonymous and remain confidential, the officials said.

Category: Local News, Policy, Politics