Stolen car found stripped down in BT

(CNS): A Silver Honda Civic that was stolen from outside an apartment complex on Keturah Street in George Town last month has turned up in Bodden Town stripped of most of its parts, police said Wednesday. The RCIPS received a report about a car that had been left in a residential area in Bodden Town yesterday. When officers went to check, they found it was the Honda that had been missing since 28 June.

The wrecked car has been taken to the Bodden Town police station for a forensic examination. The owner has been told about the discovery and the condition of his vehicle.

Category: Crime, Police