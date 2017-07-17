Parking rules don’t apply to cops on job

(CNS); Officials from the RCIPS have made it clear that the usual parking rules do not apply to the police when they are responding to a 911 call out. Noting that officers are allowed to park in the safest closest space to the scene of any potential crime, the RCIPS hit back at accusations on social media that the police are disregarding the rights of the disabled by parking in a blue spot. A photograph circulated Friday purporting to display a police vehicle illegally parked in a disabled parking slot, but an RCIPS spokesperson said there was no verified information with the picture, which generated unfounded negative speculation based on the assumption that the police were parked illegally.

“We have determined that this photograph was taken during the response of armed officers to a panic alarm at a Rubis gas station on Tuesday, 11 July, around 8:15am. The panic alarm had been triggered accidentally, and there was no actual criminal incident taking place,” the RCIPS stated in a response to the posting. “However, in responding to the call armed officers used the closest available space in order to access the scene in as safe and quick a manner as possible.”

The RCIPS pointed out that the picture shows the blue light in the police car is flashing (circled in the phot above), signifying that the vehicle was involved in an emergency response.

“We would also like to direct the media’s attention to Section 68(d) of the Traffic Law (2011), which exempts those (police officers and other emergency personnel) responding to emergency calls from traffic laws,” the RCIPS noted.

