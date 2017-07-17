Law to protect old folks comes into play

(CNS): The Older Persons Law, 2017, which was passed by the Legislative Assembly in March, came into effect Monday. The legislation aims to promote, protect and advance the wellbeing of seniors in the community and requires that a Council of Older Persons is set up to identify and advance senior citizens’ issues in the Cayman Islands. This is the first local human rights legislation that prioritises the needs and advocates for the elderly.

In the law, an “older person” is defined as someone over 65 years old, except where the law provides for a person who is less than 65 years old to be treated as an “older person” for receiving a pension.

The law aims to promote access to services (including the affordability, physical accessibility and the maintenance of an acceptable standard of services provided to olderpersons); social inclusion so that older persons feel valued, their opinions and differences are respected and their basic needs are met so they can live in dignity; and anti-discriminatory practices which negate behaviours, attitudes, policies based on group, class, age, gender rather than on individual merit.

It also legislates improved care, including physical, psychological, social or material assistance to an older person, and services aimed at promoting the quality of life and wellbeing of seniors.

