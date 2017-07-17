Mercedes, motorcycle and truck stolen

(CNS): Another three vehicles were stolen in George Town over the weekend, police revealed Monday afternoon. Officers are now looking for a white Mercedes Benz, a black KTM#640 motorcycle and a white Ford truck, all taken between Thursday night and the early hours of Saturday morning in different parts of the capital.

The 1998 Mercedes Benz E320, registration 154-504, was taken from an address in Rock Hole some time between 9am Thursday, when it was last seen, and Friday morning at 8am, when it was reported missing to police. The owner of the vehicle was off island at the time that the vehicle was stolen and it may not have any or inaccurate plates as the real plates were stolen two weeks earlier, police said.

The black 2001 KTM#640 motorcycle, registration 165-126, was stolen from Glen Dale Drive, off South Church Street, just after 1:40am on Saturday, 15 July. The owner rode the bike home about an hour earlier.

A 1996 white Ford F250 truck was stolen from the intersection of Washington Blvd and Eastern Avenue, George Town, just before 4:20am on 15 July. The owner said he had parked the very recently purchased truck before going into a nearby bar but when he returned he couldn’t find it. Adding to the problem, the owner did not know the registration number.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicles is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News