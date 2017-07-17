Woman hit by taxi at airport
(CNS): A female pedestrian was seriously injured this morning when she was mowed down by a taxi near to Andy’s Rent-a-Car and the long-term car park at the airport. Police said the woman was knocked down at around 10am Monday and she was rushed to the George Town hospital. RCIPS officers are in the process of notifying the woman’s relatives and the accident is now under investigation, police said.
The RCIPS have not said if the woman is a visitor to Cayman or a resident but it appears she was knocked down by the taxi as she attempted to cross the road. However, there is no indication that the driver fled the scene.
The incident comes just days after the police, the NRA and local Rotary clubs joined forces to launch a new road safety campaign urging drivers to think about other road users, including pedestrians.
Category: Local News, Police
more round a bouts. We should have round a bouts every 50 feet to slow traffic down, instead of holding the drivers responsible.
1
0
Cayman has hands down the worst taxi drivers in the world. CI$25 to go 3 miles from the airport in a shared (so that’s $25 per person) beat up old van with no AC, Cayman talkback blaring homophobic religious nonsense the whole way, going 15mph with cars overtaking to get past, pulling in front of cars that have the right of way. And that was yesterday’s experience. I’ve had worse. Like when two of us were told it was CI$45 to go to west bay. Pretty steep but away we went. Got to our destination and suddenly that’s $45 per person! And they want a tip!! No wonder so many drink and drive here.
1
0
Very unfortunate I am numb and in disbelief The health service bemoans this horrific tragedy hope she pulls through .my prayers for both families
1
0
Just to show the level of planning by the CIAA and NRA. With all the new development going on, you would think they would design the airport and parking to aid with a safe cross over to the car rentals and covered walk ways in the event of rain and night arrivals. We just keep throwing money away without any accountability by the consultants and the ministers in government. I hope this lady a speedy recovery and I hope she takes these entities through the courts.
0
0
It’s not they can’t drive it’s the fact they live and drive and eat on their phones, you hear me RCIP Service????
PHONES. PHONES. PHONES! GET IT YET?
0
0
I think they need to do driving test to be a taxi BECAUSE Of THIER BAD DRIVING!
41
0
You sound so ignorant, Cayman is full of bad drivers not only taxi drivers you daft shit
1
1
I cannot count on how many times a taxi is merging back from pulling over to the side of the road and never use their signal lights. Ever……..ever.
1
0
Not defending the taxi driver involved but not only taxi drivers are not mindful of pedestrians. I was at the airport recently sitting near the short term parking and I witnessed many drivers just speeding down the stretch by the long term parking.
There is a pedestrian crossing with a light but I never saw one pedestrian press the button for the light to make cars aware that someone wanted to cross and that was at night!
The assumption is that pedestrian felt that they had the right of way once they are on the cross-walk, can’t imagine what the taxi driver was doing that they did not see her at 10am in the morning!
Hope the lady’s injuries are not life-threatening and a speedy recovery. Thankful it was not fatal.
14
6
Pedestrians do have the right of way. Just because a pedestrian does not engage a crossing light button ( which I doubt even works) does not give motor vehicles the right to drive recklessly.
0
0
I fail to see how a driver, taxi or not , can drive that section of the airport entry and not see a pedestrian, (whether on the crossing or not) attempting to cross pushing a large baggage trolley. The bus has unobstructed forward vision, the roadway is open with no obscuring impediments on either side. If a driver is at the prescribed speed limit in the area, there would be plenty of time to react and slow down to allow a pedestrian to cross safely. A very worrying occurrence , when one considers a mother could have been pushing a stroller with a young child instead of a baggage trolley. I wish the visitor and their family that she has a speedy recovery.
0
0
But a pedestrian DOES have the right of way once they are on the crosswalk! The only reason they have started putting lights is because all the idiot drivers that think they are the only ones using the road.
0
0
Taxi drivers in Cayman are a disgrace. Terrible dangerous driving and massively overpriced fares. I once had a cab from the airport to West Bay and it cost me 60 ci. The driver went way over speed limit and had the audacity to pick up a friend for a ride at the side of road. He then had a cheek after all that question me for not giving a tip. Disgusting
58
2
I wonder when will Government make it mandatory that all operators of public transportation take special operational course to get License . We just had one charter accident and a Taxi accident . I have seen the need for it from time ago .
40
0
Too many jamaicans driving taxi. They drive just like this in jamaica
55
16
True.
0
0
Was a caymanian this time
0
0
The caymanian taxi drivers are the worst. They’re all thieves too with their rip-off fares.
0
0
Wasn’t a Jamaican stop judging without knowing
0
0
Taxi drivers believe they own the roads down here. They pull off and pull on the road with no care in the world, they need to learn and obey the rules set on the roads. It took them long enough to hit someone down walking on the road. All that’s left for them to do is cause a car accident and hurting the innocent persons on the bus and the other driver or drivers as well. The RCIPS need to pay close attention to those damn bus drivers cause they think they run the roads. I’m sick of how they act on the road and act like they don’t have a care in the world.
54
1
Thankfully the nice marl road people posted a picture of her lying face down on the ground for us all to see. That should go a long way to helping the situation.
29
10
If it weren’t for the “marl road”, many things would go unknown here, so excuse me if I don’t share your sentiments.
On another note, this does sincerely highlight the real issue at hand. Taxi drivers and public bus drivers have no respect for anyone else on the road, whether it be a pedestrian or motorist.
41
7
Its a sad world we live in when peoples first reactions when tragedy strikes is to whip out their iPhone and film it rather than try to assist .
24
5
Taxi’s down here think they own the road and they are the worst drivers around. So dangerous, they do not abide by the rules of the road whatsoever. they also pull over in the middle of the road as they please, and they do not care one bit whether they cause a traffic jam behind them.
118
4
Hey. I’m a taxi driver with a plate # 165 238. Any day u see me pulling over in the middle of the road and doing such as u say. Please stay with me and enforce me to personally give u my drivers license to report!! It’s so important that u all stop categorizing us all as one!!! I’m a 5th generation of Grand Cayman with which I was rewarded with more than just driving a taxi but decided to because of my love of my Island with history of being in the tourism industry from i was a school child. Maybe people like u should start appreciating us especially when we stay out all hours at night destroying our health and not being home with our families just to make an honest dollar at the same time keeping our roads safe from people who wish to party and also be able to have a cab available to get home and keep your friends and family safe if they’re on the road at that time.
Hope u appreciate people like me from here on, and please do? If u see one of us driving like you say, I’m requesting that u follow them and get details because trust me we don’t need drivers out there like what you’re saying! !!! Thanks again. Caymankind !!!!
55
13
uber everywhere
0
0
I fear that if people on this island starting doing this (chasing down a driver to report them), that there’d be but a few of you left. If you’ve seen the size of the Cayman’s Worst Parking facebook group you’ll recognise that there’s lots of people who’d jump into action if they genuinely thought this would have an impact on that drivers job.
It’s difficult not to tar you all with the same brush when I hardly ever see a taxi driver indicating or checking their mirrors before pulling out or even driving the speed limit. When you factor the absurd fees for a journey, your support dwindles further.
You sound like a good honest hardworking person, perhaps you could step forward, be an advocate for change? Use this sad incident to make a difference, empower your fellow taxi drivers to do their job properly, perhaps even run a few driving courses so they’ll understand how to pull out of a junction correctly or indicate on a roundabout.
0
0
Sir, thank you for being very few of many that take safety over rushing to make an extra dollar. I know a cab driver named Richard of Ace taxi who has driven me around from 12 years old (I am now 32) who is one cab driver I respect to this day for fairness and hospitality.
0
0
Speed bumps are needed around the airport. Too many drivers are in a rush and distracted around there.
60
13
I actually agree to this, and I hate speedbumps
28
1
How many more speed bumps do you need (at OWIA) to make people drive sensible?
0
0
Something needs to be done about the standard of driving exhibited by the taxi drivers on this island! Considering they are “professional drivers” most of them don’t have a clue about the laws of the road!
107
2
Taxis in cayman drive like mad people I’m surprised it took this long. I’m sure I can tell where this driver is from.
83
14
I know the driver and he is a very respectable man and he is NOT one to drive like a mad person nor does he have a don’t care attitude. Quite the opposite, he is a very caring gentleman and from I’ve known him he has always been. He also drives very careful and within the speed limit. He is a God fearing gentleman. I am saddened to know that such an accident took place and my sympathy for both of the families go out and I do wish a speedy recovery to the lady. I also pray that God be very near to both of the families and to the lady.
19
10
Can somebody explain to me who this god is that everybody is so afraid of.
0
0
well I am unsure what speed limit you were speaking of, no disrespect but the speed limit at the airport is 15 mph.
0
0
where?
7
0
jamaica or canada
0
0