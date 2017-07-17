Woman hit by taxi at airport

(CNS): A female pedestrian was seriously injured this morning when she was mowed down by a taxi near to Andy’s Rent-a-Car and the long-term car park at the airport. Police said the woman was knocked down at around 10am Monday and she was rushed to the George Town hospital. RCIPS officers are in the process of notifying the woman’s relatives and the accident is now under investigation, police said.

The RCIPS have not said if the woman is a visitor to Cayman or a resident but it appears she was knocked down by the taxi as she attempted to cross the road. However, there is no indication that the driver fled the scene.

The incident comes just days after the police, the NRA and local Rotary clubs joined forces to launch a new road safety campaign urging drivers to think about other road users, including pedestrians.

Category: Local News, Police