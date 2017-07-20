Driver loses control and lands in ocean
(CNS): A car ended up in the ocean Thursday morning after its driver lost control along North Church Street, George Town, police said. Other witnesses suggested the driver was confused over the gas and brake pedals, but either way the vehicle wound up in the sea just behind Mr Arthur’s grocery store in shallow water off the iron shore. Police assisted with the car’s removal and confirmed the driver was not hurt.
Category: Local News
Just remember everyone to not try and land any of Cayman Airways jets in the North Sound or try a low fly tour down the Mastic Trail. No tricks with jumping off the Bluff at the Brac either! Just stick to alcohol and stop smoking the new ganga!!!
It’s a Mitsubishi evolution… this one is evolving into a fish!
Thank goodness nobody was fishing on the iron shore!
Not allowed. Protected area.
You can fish from shore in marine parks FYI.
The car must have been too hot and decided to cool it down.
Expensive way to get the car washed…
We really must have the worst drivers in the world. They manage to do this on dry roads, just imagine if we had snow and ice or steep hills to contend with!. Almost every day someone hits a tree, a lightpole or another car, but mostly one car accidents. These maniacs are putting up the cost of insurance for everyone and it’s time they were jailed for careless driving.
Wait a minute, was this driver the captain who drove his boat onto land a few weeks ago?
And for his next trick watch him jump off a building and try to fly
lmfao
The photos are strikingly similar….
