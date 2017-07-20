banner ad

Driver loses control and lands in ocean

| 20/07/2017 | 11 Comments
Cayman News Service

Car crashed into the ocean (Photo by Sasha Espeut)

(CNS): A car ended up in the ocean Thursday morning after its driver lost control along North Church Street, George Town, police said. Other witnesses suggested the driver was confused over the gas and brake pedals, but either way the vehicle wound up in the sea just behind Mr Arthur’s grocery store in shallow water off the iron shore. Police assisted with the car’s removal and confirmed the driver was not hurt.

Comments (11)

  1. A. Brown says:
    20/07/2017 at 5:11 pm

    Just remember everyone to not try and land any of Cayman Airways jets in the North Sound or try a low fly tour down the Mastic Trail. No tricks with jumping off the Bluff at the Brac either! Just stick to alcohol and stop smoking the new ganga!!!




  2. Anonymous says:
    20/07/2017 at 4:34 pm

    It’s a Mitsubishi evolution… this one is evolving into a fish!




  3. Anonymous says:
    20/07/2017 at 4:22 pm

    Thank goodness nobody was fishing on the iron shore!




  4. bobby darren says:
    20/07/2017 at 3:13 pm

    The car must have been too hot and decided to cool it down.




  5. Anonymous says:
    20/07/2017 at 3:13 pm

    Expensive way to get the car washed…




  6. Veritas says:
    20/07/2017 at 3:05 pm

    We really must have the worst drivers in the world. They manage to do this on dry roads, just imagine if we had snow and ice or steep hills to contend with!. Almost every day someone hits a tree, a lightpole or another car, but mostly one car accidents. These maniacs are putting up the cost of insurance for everyone and it’s time they were jailed for careless driving.




  7. Anonymous says:
    20/07/2017 at 2:42 pm

    Wait a minute, was this driver the captain who drove his boat onto land a few weeks ago?
    And for his next trick watch him jump off a building and try to fly




