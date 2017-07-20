Crashes are avoidable, says traffic cop

(CNS): In addition to the fatal collision at the airport this week, there was another accident involving a pedestrian as well as two serious crashes over the weekend, police said. After another three people wound up in hospital with serious injuries just days after the police joined forces with the local Rotary clubs and the NRA to launch a new road safety campaign, Inspector Ian Yearwood, head of the RCIPS Traffic Management Unit said such accidents could be avoided if people paid more attention when driving.

“It appears that a lack of attention is a culprit all too often in such incidents, and we cannot stress enough the need for all road users to be conscious of what they are doing and to share the road. These are preventable tragedies,” Yearwood said.

Before the collision that killed Dr Vary Anetta Jones-Leslie on Monday, police were called to an incident on Saturday where a pedestrian was hit by a van. Just before 10:00 on Saturday night a white Toyota Hiace hit a man who stepped out onto Crewe Road. The driver stayed at the scene and identified himself to the police and provided his documents. The injured pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. No arrests were made but police continue their investigations into this collision.

Two further road smashes over the weekend landed more people in hospital who were lucky to escape with their lives. Early Saturday morning, 15 July, just before 3am, police, fire, and emergency personnel were called to a car fire on Shamrock Road near Watlers Estates in Bodden Town, where a 2005 Jaguar had veered off the road and slammed into a tree.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze but it took them two hours to free the driver as they cut away the smashed vehicle piece by piece. The man is still in hospital with several fractures and serious injuries, though his life is not in danger.

Several hours later, just after 8am, another crash at the intersection of Crewe Road and Smith Road involved a Nissan Skyline and Hyundai Accent. Police said both drivers and a passenger in the Nissan Skyline were taken to hospital and both cars were very badly damaged.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Management Unit is continuing to seek witnesses to the fatal airport collision on Monday. Anyone who may have been at the airport on 17 July, in or near the parking lots or along Roberts Drive around 10:30am who saw anything that could assist traffic officers in their investigation is asked to call the TMU at 649-6254, the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) to remain anonymous.

