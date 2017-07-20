Crashes are avoidable, says traffic cop
(CNS): In addition to the fatal collision at the airport this week, there was another accident involving a pedestrian as well as two serious crashes over the weekend, police said. After another three people wound up in hospital with serious injuries just days after the police joined forces with the local Rotary clubs and the NRA to launch a new road safety campaign, Inspector Ian Yearwood, head of the RCIPS Traffic Management Unit said such accidents could be avoided if people paid more attention when driving.
“It appears that a lack of attention is a culprit all too often in such incidents, and we cannot stress enough the need for all road users to be conscious of what they are doing and to share the road. These are preventable tragedies,” Yearwood said.
Before the collision that killed Dr Vary Anetta Jones-Leslie on Monday, police were called to an incident on Saturday where a pedestrian was hit by a van. Just before 10:00 on Saturday night a white Toyota Hiace hit a man who stepped out onto Crewe Road. The driver stayed at the scene and identified himself to the police and provided his documents. The injured pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. No arrests were made but police continue their investigations into this collision.
Two further road smashes over the weekend landed more people in hospital who were lucky to escape with their lives. Early Saturday morning, 15 July, just before 3am, police, fire, and emergency personnel were called to a car fire on Shamrock Road near Watlers Estates in Bodden Town, where a 2005 Jaguar had veered off the road and slammed into a tree.
Fire crews were able to put out the blaze but it took them two hours to free the driver as they cut away the smashed vehicle piece by piece. The man is still in hospital with several fractures and serious injuries, though his life is not in danger.
Several hours later, just after 8am, another crash at the intersection of Crewe Road and Smith Road involved a Nissan Skyline and Hyundai Accent. Police said both drivers and a passenger in the Nissan Skyline were taken to hospital and both cars were very badly damaged.
Meanwhile, the Traffic Management Unit is continuing to seek witnesses to the fatal airport collision on Monday. Anyone who may have been at the airport on 17 July, in or near the parking lots or along Roberts Drive around 10:30am who saw anything that could assist traffic officers in their investigation is asked to call the TMU at 649-6254, the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) to remain anonymous.
Category: Local News
All true…but there is also the decades of lack of consistent enforcement of the traffic laws too. Campaigns and appeals is NOT going to change the current habits!
Consistent enforcement will be much more effective!
As long as there are smart asses behind the wheel I don’t think Cayman will ever be free of unnecessary motor vehicle accidents. As long as I can remember, and I’m going back to 1980, the Traffic Department were dealing with traffic accidents every single day! It was a full time job!
Chief Insp. Yearwood is correct in saying that these accidents could be avoided. The trouble being, people do not learn from their mistakes. It’s got so bad now I feel drivers need to resit their driving test annually, both theory and driving, and mandatory after being involved in an accident, depending on the nature of such accidents. They are clearly incompetent. Cars should be restricted to 1600 engine size. Who needs a 5ltr engine on this island that’s no bigger than a penny! The cemeteries must be bursting at the seams with young lives wasted. If i returned as a Traffic Officer in RCIPS I could fill my book daily with Traffic offences. The stupidity on the roads is unbelievable.
Such a beautiful island, the wealthiest in the Caribbean, being ruined by drink, drugs, gun crime, stabbings and burglaries. What a waste! Wake up Cayman, you are going down the pan………..So sad!
Cayman has to many careless drivers man. Majority of the accidents that are happening now can be avoided. smh.
Of course… most of them are avoidable!!!! Here are 10 things that would help…
1. Don’t drink and drive.
2. Stick to the speed limits.
3. Don’t tailgate (and allow extra space when roads are wet).
4. Put on low beam lights during rainy weather.
5. Don’t use any electronic devices when driving.
6. Always use indicators!!!
7. Don’t change lanes within a round-a-about
8. Ensure vehicle is properly maintained.
9. Don’t weave in and out of lanes.
10. Use your mirrors!
We can all do better!
