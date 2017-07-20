Second man charged in WB gun bust

(CNS): A 41-year-old man from West Bay has been charged with various gun related offences following a raid at a home in the district earlier this month. He is the second man to face serious criminal charges in the wake of the bust on 6 July, in which four illegal guns, an undisclosed quantity of drugs and a large sum of cash were seized by police.

The West Bay man faces four counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm. Two of the charges relate to actual firearms and two to ammunition. He also faces three counts of possession of criminal property in relation to money recovered during the raid and one count of concealing criminal property which police said related to large withdrawals from a bank, the details of which have not been disclosed.

The man appeared in court Thursday and was remanded to custody until his next court appearance which has been set for 25 July.

Category: Crime, Police