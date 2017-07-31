Appeal for missing witnesses in airport road death

(CNS): Police investigating the road collision in which Dr Vary Jones-Leslie died from her injuries have said that they now believe there were other witnesses to the incident that have not yet come forward. The Jamaican doctor, who was a regular visiting physician at the George Town Hospital, was hit by a taxi van on Roberts Drive outside Owen Roberts International Airport on Monday morning, 17 July. A 69-year-old man who was driving the taxi is currently on police bail in connection with this investigation but he has not yet been charged.

Dr Jones-Leslie was said to have been crossing the airport road heading towards Andy’s rent-a-car when she was struck by the van.

In the course of their inquiries following the fatal collision, the police said that officers have learned of other potential witnesses to the accident who have not yet come forward.

The police are urging anyone who may have seen the accident itself or anything that morning at the airport related to this matter to come forward and contact PC Athelston Watts at the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

