Speed and booze fuelling road crashes
(CNS): Despite the summer decrease in traffic volume, the police had another weekend full of road smashes, with 26 motor vehicle accidents being reported since Friday. Several were serious, and while no one was killed, police said in most cases speed and alcohol were to blame, as well as a lack of attention by drivers and impatience behind the wheel. The smashes are mounting, despite a new awareness campaign asking people to be more considerate on the road, which so far appears to have missed the mark.
“Despite the fact that fewer people are on island at this time of year, we are still seeing a number of serious accidents,” said Sgt Lenford Butler of the Traffic Management Unit.
“While none of these have resulted in life-threatening injuries, there is still an alarming trend of drivers continuing to allow either alcohol or impatience to impair their judgment behind the wheel. All of us have a duty to keep our roads safe, including passengers, who can often influence what is happening in a vehicle, and also regularly suffer serious injuries when accidents occur,” the traffic cop added.
Pointing to some of the more serious collisions, the RCIPS said the reports began on Friday evening around 8pm, when a grey Kia Optima was struck on Town Hall Drive near Alfresco’s Restaurant in West Bay by a white truck coming from Powell Smith Drive. The crash caused minor damage to the bumper and left tyre of the car but the truck driver refused to stop. The Kia driver followed the truck all the way to South Sound Cemetery but then lost sight of it. Police are now looking for that truck, which had a dark-coloured hood.
Then, just before 9pm a white Toyota Starlet and white Isuzu truck collided on Crewe Road east of Lindhurst Avenue, which caused the truck to flip over. Both occupants of the truck, a man and woman, were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital with minor injuries and later discharged. The driver of the car was not harmed in the incident. A large crowd had gathered at the scene and the road was closed by police in order to conduct investigations. It was reopened shortly after 10PM.
In the early hours of Saturday morning (29 July) at around 5:00am police were called to a single-vehicle smash on Homestead Crescent in Bodden Town. A white Honda Civic had run off the road into the bushes and emergency personnel found the male driver outside the car, bleeding from injuries but conscious. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.
Early on Sunday morning (30 July) the Cayman Islands Hospital notified the police that two injured men had arrived at the Accident and Emergency Unit after being involved in a car smash. Officers learned that the two men, both in their early twenties, had been involved in a collision sometime before 2:00 that morning on Sparky Drive in the vicinity of Lancaster Crescent while in a red Honda Accord.
A white car was also said to be in the area at the same time and police implied the men may have been racing at high speed, which is believed to have been a contributing factor to the crash. Officers recovered the red Honda from the scene of the crash and are now investigating what happened.
Police attended two more road smashes on Sunday caused by drivers overtaking. Just before 4:30pm on North Side Road near Further Road, a Kia travelling from Rum Point lost control while overtaking a Ford and collided into a coconut tree on the side of the road. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The next accident happened at 9:00 Sunday evening in Bodden Town on Shamrock Road near Trumbach Road. While attempting to overtake a truck that had stopped in front of it, a Suzuki Vitara collided with an oncoming Honda. Both the driver and passenger in the Honda were taken to hospital, while the driver of the Suzuki, a 39-year-old man from George Town, was arrested for driving with an expired licence and other traffic-related offences.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
I didn’t even know a vehicle would run off speed and booze. I typically fuel mine with gasoline.
26 reported impacts may be shocking to some, but that stat neglects the colloquial reality of 75 “near misses” per hour. When will the RCIPS read the two pages of Traffic Law infractions, understand the fines that already apply for various infractions, and begin to enforce these Laws (and generate revenue)? We’ve heard decades of deflection from RCIPS spokespeople, but ultimately no other agency is in charge of this enforcement.
If taxi drivers didn’t charge extra after midnight, or charge you ridiculously expensive amounts to get home safely at any hour, a lot less accidents from drunk driving would occur. Why not test it out?
When we see RCIPS & NRA vehicles not following the road code what do they expect? Over the weekend I followed NRA #610 from the Butterfield roundabout to the Salt Creek roundabout. Not ONCE did the driver use an indicator. Same with police cars. The RCIPS marine trailer does not appear to even be licensed or have lights. WTF?
And in other news. “Sun makes things hot.”
Thanks, Captain Obvious.
police…policeeee need to crack down on cell phone usage????😯
26 ‘accidents’ in one weekend… absolutely ridiculous and absolutely awful! Just think that each one of these likely creates issues with insurance, traffic delays and inconvenience for other motorists, and increased mileage and gasoline for all of the responding emergency vehicles. Of course, some of them even resulted in serious injuries.
There is no way that an island this size, with speed limits ranging from 25-50 mph, should have 26 accidents in one weekend. We shouldn’t even have 26 in 1 month!
One thing I have observed over the past few weeks is the increased number of people who seem to be sending texts or checking e-mails while driving… extremely dangerous behaviour.
Well, I’m glad that our police have finally discovered what factors are causing the madness and mayhem on our roads. We were all wondering.
We wonder if they can name the agency in charge of Traffic Law enforcement? Clearly an ongoing befuddlement!
Many thousands of drivers ritually drive home from our booze and drug-fueled gatherings, confident that there is still no Traffic Dept or functional anti-Impaired driving strategy in the Cayman Islands. It’s time for a more serious approach given the widespread danger to the public, and the sustained and/or escalating lawlessness in all districts. How long are we planning to ignore this serious public safety issue?
11
Maybe allow more places to sell booze and longer drinking hours isn’t working. We need to raise the speed limits too. Dart?
1
Check this out.
Booze is the #1 contributing factor for not only vehicular accidents, but also physical altercations on these premises. Yet somehow it remains legal to distribute.
Marijuana contributes to none of this, but we have a high number of the population being incarcerated for a plant, addding to the strain on the prison.
Then they wonder why we can’t get a grip on our crime.
Everyone on this island is extremely friendly and courteous… until they get behind the wheel of a car. Why can’t that kindness just translate to road behaviour? Be courteous, use your turn signals and take your time. No need to speed here, just gonna be quicker to stop at the next bottleneck. Your life and the lives of others on the road are more important than your 9 am meeting. Just leave earlier.
Decrease in traffic? Where are they measuring this, East End? I ventured out on the road for some lunch at 1pm today and thought people were doing Christmas shopping. There was gridlock everywhere in town. Are they making this up?
Where are the cops at lunch time when stunned idiots try to change lanes on roundabouts? I guess they’re out to lunch too.
Due to the deplorable driving in Jamaica, the government there has launched several safety campaigns in an attempt to arrest the situation there. It is terrible. As a Jamaican, I’m afraid to say that the same poor driving habits that occur back home are finding them way here.
25
So Anonymous 9:07 pm are you suggesting that Cayman Government shouldn’t follow Jamaica driving campaign , but do something different like your second driving offence, you then have to take a new driving test . I think that would be the best for everyone , if you don’t follow traffic Laws and road rules .
that’s really it isn’t it. take a driving test if you can’t drive.
That would require a Traffic Dept
Is there a connection? Hmmmmm 🙂
