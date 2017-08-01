Speed and booze fuelling road crashes

(CNS): Despite the summer decrease in traffic volume, the police had another weekend full of road smashes, with 26 motor vehicle accidents being reported since Friday. Several were serious, and while no one was killed, police said in most cases speed and alcohol were to blame, as well as a lack of attention by drivers and impatience behind the wheel. The smashes are mounting, despite a new awareness campaign asking people to be more considerate on the road, which so far appears to have missed the mark.

“Despite the fact that fewer people are on island at this time of year, we are still seeing a number of serious accidents,” said Sgt Lenford Butler of the Traffic Management Unit.

“While none of these have resulted in life-threatening injuries, there is still an alarming trend of drivers continuing to allow either alcohol or impatience to impair their judgment behind the wheel. All of us have a duty to keep our roads safe, including passengers, who can often influence what is happening in a vehicle, and also regularly suffer serious injuries when accidents occur,” the traffic cop added.

Pointing to some of the more serious collisions, the RCIPS said the reports began on Friday evening around 8pm, when a grey Kia Optima was struck on Town Hall Drive near Alfresco’s Restaurant in West Bay by a white truck coming from Powell Smith Drive. The crash caused minor damage to the bumper and left tyre of the car but the truck driver refused to stop. The Kia driver followed the truck all the way to South Sound Cemetery but then lost sight of it. Police are now looking for that truck, which had a dark-coloured hood.

Then, just before 9pm a white Toyota Starlet and white Isuzu truck collided on Crewe Road east of Lindhurst Avenue, which caused the truck to flip over. Both occupants of the truck, a man and woman, were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital with minor injuries and later discharged. The driver of the car was not harmed in the incident. A large crowd had gathered at the scene and the road was closed by police in order to conduct investigations. It was reopened shortly after 10PM.

In the early hours of Saturday morning (29 July) at around 5:00am police were called to a single-vehicle smash on Homestead Crescent in Bodden Town. A white Honda Civic had run off the road into the bushes and emergency personnel found the male driver outside the car, bleeding from injuries but conscious. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

Early on Sunday morning (30 July) the Cayman Islands Hospital notified the police that two injured men had arrived at the Accident and Emergency Unit after being involved in a car smash. Officers learned that the two men, both in their early twenties, had been involved in a collision sometime before 2:00 that morning on Sparky Drive in the vicinity of Lancaster Crescent while in a red Honda Accord.

A white car was also said to be in the area at the same time and police implied the men may have been racing at high speed, which is believed to have been a contributing factor to the crash. Officers recovered the red Honda from the scene of the crash and are now investigating what happened.

Police attended two more road smashes on Sunday caused by drivers overtaking. Just before 4:30pm on North Side Road near Further Road, a Kia travelling from Rum Point lost control while overtaking a Ford and collided into a coconut tree on the side of the road. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The next accident happened at 9:00 Sunday evening in Bodden Town on Shamrock Road near Trumbach Road. While attempting to overtake a truck that had stopped in front of it, a Suzuki Vitara collided with an oncoming Honda. Both the driver and passenger in the Honda were taken to hospital, while the driver of the Suzuki, a 39-year-old man from George Town, was arrested for driving with an expired licence and other traffic-related offences.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

