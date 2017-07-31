GT man gives himself up after bar-room violence

(CNS): A 46-year-old man from George Town who handed himself into police shortly after a violent incident at a bar on Seymour Drive in the industrial area of the capital in the early hours of Saturday morning was later charged with wounding with intent. In the second violent assault at the bar this month, a man received multiple stab wounds during an altercation with his attacker.

According to the police, at around 1:45am on 29 July, the 911 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a fight and stabbing at Vic’s Bar. A man at the bar told the officers that he had been in a fight with another man, whom he knew, and had sustained multiple stab wounds to his head, back and both hands. The man who had stabbed him had left the location.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated.

Less than an hour after the stabbing, at around 2:30am, a man went to the George Town Police Station and claimed that he had been attacked in Vic’s Bar and had defended himself. The man, who had minor injuries, was also taken to Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment. The police later arrested this man on suspicion of assault GBH.

On Sunday the 46-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent. He was due to appear in court Monday.

The violence follows another incident on 16 July at the same bar, when a woman was badly beaten by a man she did not know after he had tried to make her dance with him and she had refused. No arrests have been in that case so far.

