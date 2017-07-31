GT man gives himself up after bar-room violence
(CNS): A 46-year-old man from George Town who handed himself into police shortly after a violent incident at a bar on Seymour Drive in the industrial area of the capital in the early hours of Saturday morning was later charged with wounding with intent. In the second violent assault at the bar this month, a man received multiple stab wounds during an altercation with his attacker.
According to the police, at around 1:45am on 29 July, the 911 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a fight and stabbing at Vic’s Bar. A man at the bar told the officers that he had been in a fight with another man, whom he knew, and had sustained multiple stab wounds to his head, back and both hands. The man who had stabbed him had left the location.
The victim was transported by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated.
Less than an hour after the stabbing, at around 2:30am, a man went to the George Town Police Station and claimed that he had been attacked in Vic’s Bar and had defended himself. The man, who had minor injuries, was also taken to Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment. The police later arrested this man on suspicion of assault GBH.
On Sunday the 46-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent. He was due to appear in court Monday.
The violence follows another incident on 16 July at the same bar, when a woman was badly beaten by a man she did not know after he had tried to make her dance with him and she had refused. No arrests have been in that case so far.
This is why I don’t go to Vic’s bar. I rather go to DLK right next door first.
I wish people would stop using this stupid “cultural misunderstanding” reference. We must’ve had plenty of culture to offer when you were packing your bags ready to relocate. Common sense should dictate that it was a silly statement made by a ATTORNEY trying to prove his clients innocence. Some are so quick to jump on any opportunity to slander the Cayman Islands and its people yet the work permits keep getting issued, the overstaying and immigration infractions continue and the PR applications inundate the department daily.
Time to revoke this Bar Liquor license, until they put some Controls in place to avoid all of these violent assaults. Seems like every week there’s some fight at the Vics Bar and police had to be called.
Nah ! Just change the name of the bar several times- like what they did on the West Bay Rd
