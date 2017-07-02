2½ hour power cut hit 25% of CUC customers

(CNS): An outage in the power supply to all of West Bay and parts of the Seven Mile Beach area on Friday evening left a quarter of CUC’s customers without any electricity for more than two and a half hours. A spokesperson for the company said Thursday that last week’s outage was caused by “a transmission power line that tripped-off on overload protection while the second transmission power line to West Bay was out of service”. These problems were compounded by a failure of the battery system at the Hydesville substation, CUC stated.

“This resulted in customers being without power in West Bay and areas of Seven Mile Beach north of the Ritz-Carlton resort,” CUC explained in an officials statement about the cut, which impacted about 7,000 of its 28,000 customers.

CUC crews were dispatched to the substation in West Bay and were on the scene within minutes after the power went out just before 6pm, officials stated. As crews assessed the damage, they began repairs in a safe manner but it was not until after 8:40pm that the power supply was returned.

“Upgrades to the protection and battery systems are being made to improve reliability and reduce the likelihood of similar outages occurring,” the company stated, as it apologised for the inconvenience this outage caused.

Category: Local News, Utilities